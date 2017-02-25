Lionel Messi over Cristiano Ronaldo for Sevilla's Stevan Jovetic; calls him the 'best of all time'

The 27-year-old is new to the La Liga having only joined Jorge Sampaoli's side on loan in the January transfer window.

by Khushwant Ramesh News 25 Feb 2017, 15:26 IST

The former Manchester City striker is asked football's most dividing question

What's the story?

Sevilla's on loan striker, Stevan Jovetic believes Lionel Messi is the 'best of all time’ weighing in on the much-debated topic concerning the Argentine and Real Madrid's Cristiano Ronaldo. The Montenegrin joined the La Liga side only in the January transfer window from parent club, Inter Milan.

Now a regular in the side and one that'll continue to take on Messi and Ronaldo's side, the former Manchester City didn't hesitate when asked on which side of the fence his allegiance laid. "Messi is the best, no-one can better him," he told La Liga Santander.

"When you see him, he makes everything look easy. He is the best of all time."

In case you didn't know...

This debate about who the better and more complete player has risen ever since the Portuguese superstar moved from Manchester United to Real Madrid – Barcelona's and Messi's arch-rivals.

And while the footballing world is split in the middle on who the 'best player in the world is', there are certain milestones that point that direction firmly in the way of the 29-year-old Argentine. He's won five Ballon d’Or awards but Cristiano Ronaldo won the most recent one meaning he's only one behind his fellow league-mate.

However, Messi is the top scorer in the La Liga this season – as of late February 2017 – with 19 goals whereas Ronaldo has scored four lesser with 15 but has his side on the top of the table – potentially four points ahead of Barcelona, should they win their match in hand.

The heart of the matter

While the two superstars have denounced such comparisons in public and have instead praised one another, the media continues to build a divide; especially in Spain given three of the country's biggest media houses lean positively towards only one team.

What's next?

This comparison will go on till after both of them have retired from the game. There's a fine line between madness and passion for fans and it seems to be getting blurred by every passing day. Messi and Ronaldo will always be two opposite sides of the same coin but as long as fans have a platform, they'll be separated.

Sportskeeda's take

Honestly, both Messi and Ronaldo are incredible specimen who make football much larger than what it is. And for as long as they play, we ought to put the debate aside and simply witness them,