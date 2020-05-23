Lionel Messi phoned by EPL star Sergio Agüero during live stream

Lionel Messi and Sergio Agüero in action for Argentina

English Premier League (EPL) legend Sergio Agüero called up fellow Argentine star and six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi during the former's live Twitch stream. Agüero has taken to the live streaming platform a fair bit during this lockdown period primarily playing EA Sports' FIFA 20 Ultimate Team.

During a live stream, the EPL star casually called up Lionel Messi — widely regarded as the best player of all time — to have a ten-minute chat with the forward. Lionel Messi began by asking Agüero why he called him at nine in the morning. The conversation gradually shifted to the Manchester City striker's birthday coming up on June 2.

Lionel Messi revealed he was sad that the EPL legend won't be able to celebrate his birthday like he usually does with his Argentina teammates.

EPL striker Agüero's hilarious conversation with Lionel Messi

The two Argentine forwards in training during the 2014 World Cup

Agüero rang Lionel Messi who began by asking him, "what happened to you today that you phoned me at nine in the morning?." The striker responded, saying, "I had to do the (COVID-19) test."

"But why did you call me?" said a confused Lionel Messi, asking the same question again.

"At nine in the morning? Me?" said an equally confused Agüero in response to Lionel Messi.

"9 or 10 I don't know, over there. Yes, when I was going to take the test," replied the Barcelona skipper.

The EPL's highest-scoring foreigner responded saying there was no real reason for calling up his friend Lionel Messi. He explained, "I don't know, it was to say good morning to you. It's just that I saw you on my phone and I said 'Hey, cool.' I was bored and well, it was 9 in the morning, and I said I'm going to call ... What do I know?"

Lionel Messi was heard laughing at this explanation, after which the conversation moved on to the EPL forward's upcoming birthday. Agüero said, "this is the first year (birthday) that we haven't spent together, a**hole," as a joke.

The two forwards share an excellent relationship on and off the pitch

Lionel Messi laughed and replied, "locked up; you can not do anything there." A keen Agüero asked the legendary Argentine what he was getting for his birthday.

"What are you going to give me? Look, June 2 is mine, and I can't do anything. If not even four of us can get together here, we'll see what happens on that date," Agüero remarked.

After this, the two football icons chatted about the EPL legend's new Twitch account.

Agüero's Twitch account has already provided football fans with some funny content. His reaction when he missed a clear opportunity on FIFA 20 with his own card was hilarious, as both the real EPL star and his FIFA 20 counterpart reacted almost identically.

There was another funny moment when the Manchester City No. 10 opened a pack on FIFA Ultimate Team 20 (FUT 20) and received Liverpool Manager Jürgen Klopp's manager card. He paused for a second before discarding it leading to the internet mocking his reaction to seeing Klopp's in-game card.