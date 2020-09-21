Lionel Messi posts warm goodbye message to departing Arturo Vidal

Barcelona talisman Lionel Messi took to social media to post a heartwarming goodbye message to departing teammate Arturo Vidal.

In the post, the Barcelona skipper said:

"I only knew you from facing each other and you always seemed like a phenomenon to me, but later I was lucky to meet you personally and you surprised me even more.

"They were two years sharing many things and you made yourself noticed. The dressing room is going to miss you.

"I wish you all the best in this new stage at your new club. We will cross paths again, for sure."

Vidal, 33, is currently finalising his move to Inter Milan after spending 2 seasons at the Nou Camp.

The all-action midfielder managed a total of 96 appearances for the La Liga club in that time, finding the net 11 times and assisting another 10 goals.

Vidal is expected to sign a two-year deal at Inter Milan reportedly worth €6 million per season.

Barcelona have only charged Inter Milan a very nominal €1 million as transfer fee in order to facilitate a smooth transaction between all parties involved.

Lionel Messi makes U-turn on Barcelona future

Arturo Vidal is the latest senior player to leave in new manager Ronald Koeman's attempt to orchestrate an overhaul at the club. Fellow midfielder Ivan Rakitic re-joined Sevilla earlier in the transfer window and forward Luis Suarez looks set to leave Nou Camp as well.

Lionel Messi almost joined the band of departing stalwarts when he publicly outlined his desire to leave Barcelona following their unceremonious Champions League exit at the hands of Bayern Munich.

However, Barcelona and La Liga joined forces in claiming that his free-to-leave clause wasn't valid due to the transfer window getting rescheduled and that any attempt to prise Lionel Messi away from the club would involve the interested party paying his full release clause of €700 million.

Backed into a corner, Lionel Messi made another public statement claiming that the only way for him to secure his release would be to take the 'club of his life' to court - something he wasn't willing to do.

Messi has since been re-integrated into the setup at Barcelona and starred with two goals in their pre-season match against Girona.