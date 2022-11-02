Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) forward Lionel Messi has made a blistering start to the 2022-23 campaign, scoring an impressive 12 goals and 13 assists in all competitions.

According to L'Equipe (via Canal Supporters), the Argentine ace has enjoyed a strong relationship with manager Christophe Galtier and fellow teammate Neymar. His good connection with the two is reportedly the reason behind his stunning start to the season.

Lionel Messi is said to have a good rapport with the technical staff at PSG, and his impressive tactical understanding has pleased Galtier.

This has seen the duo enjoy direct communication, and a source close to the team is reported to have said:

“The coach has been very careful about the happiness of the players since he arrived and with Messi, without even talking to each other, he manages to know whether he agrees or not with a decision.”

Additionally, Messi has a close friendship with Neymar, as both players played at Barcelona together before the Brazilian moved to the French giants. The duo have garnered a connection over the years, which has seen them play together effortlessly on the pitch.

433 @433 Imagine telling someone in 2017 that Sergio Ramos, Messi and Neymar will all be team-mates at PSG 6 years later. Imagine telling someone in 2017 that Sergio Ramos, Messi and Neymar will all be team-mates at PSG 6 years later. https://t.co/42rVfCJsGi

The Argentine ace also has a good rapport with PSG sporting advisor Luis Campos, as well as a host of players, including Marco Verratti and Gianluigi Donnarumma.

Finally, Lionel Messi is said to have his sight set on breaking Cristiano Ronaldo's goalscoring record, an objective which has also pushed him to his impressive heights this season.

Lionel Messi wants to win a trophy with PSG

According to L’Equipe (via PSGTalk), the French giants and their Argentine superstar look set to agree terms that could see the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner stay in Paris. Lionel Messi is reportedly keen to lift a major trophy with his club and his vision for the team has the PSG chieftains excited about what the future holds.

La Pulga has been sensational in Paris this season, shaking off his first season blues to contribute immensely this time around. The Barcelona legend has managed to strike terrifying partnership with Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, which could push them through the final stages of the Champions League.

The Parisians are hoping they can iron out terms with Messi as early as before the November World Cup in Qatar. La Pulga’s services remain in demand, with MLS side Inter Miami keen to sign him at the end of the current season. However, following his brilliant start to the 2022-23 season, it is likely that the Argentine maestro will remain in Europe beyond the end of his current deal.

