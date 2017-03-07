Rumours: Lionel Messi reportedly urged a Real Madrid star to leave Bernabéu

Real Madrid star was advised by Messi to leave in the January transfer window as well

@falsewinger by Sripad Rumours 07 Mar 2017, 17:59 IST

What’s the story?

Lionel Messi has reportedly advised James Rodriguez to leave the Bernabeu. The Barcelona star is reportedly not happy with the amount of time the Colombian is getting at Real Madrid and wants the forward to exit the club.

The Argentine believes that the Madrid forward is wasting his time on the bench and should be playing regularly for another top club. Zidane prefers playing Isco and Asensio over the Colombian and this has left the forward frustrated.

In case you didn’t know...

Rodriguez joined Real Madrid in July 2014, from AS Monaco after his impressive performances at the FIFA World Cup in 2014. The 25-year-old midfielder had a good start at Bernabeu but has been struggling since Zidane took over the club, replacing Rafael Benitez.

The French manager is not happy with the former FC Porto star's efforts. Despite all that, Zidane does not want to sell him. He believes that Rodriguez will be a crucial player for the club and insists that he will get more match time in the future.

Rodriguez has made only 13 appearances in the league this season, of which only six have been starts. He has scored twice and assisted five goals in the 13 apps he got in La Liga this season. He's grabbed his chances with both hands but still is not able to make it into the starting XI.

He scored a hat-trick in the only Copa Del Rey game he played this season. While in the Champions League, he has assisted twice in 5 apps this season.

Leaving Madrid?

The heart of the matter

Messi has urged James to leave Rodriguez for his good and has made it clear to him. The Barcelona star reportedly advised the same to James before the January transfer window, and the Colombian was close to leaving the club.

The former AS Monaco star is rumoured to have informed the club about his willingness to leave the club. He was close to leaving as well, but Zidane managed to convince him to stay at the club until the summer.

Also read: 5 players Lionel Messi wants at Barcelona - reports

Madrid were banned from signing players in January, and as they would not be able to replace the forward, they managed to keep hold of him. Chelsea and Manchester United were keen on signing him in January, but Los Blancos rejected all approaches made.

What’s next?

Rodriguez may finally end up leaving Bernabeu this summer. He's not been getting chances despite the manager assuring him more game time. Chelsea and Manchester United will be interested in signing him again in the summer while Juventus are also said to be keeping an eye on him.

Sportskeeda’s Take

Messi advising James to leave is something that will not go down well with anyone associated with the Madrid club. It's a nice gesture by the Argentine from a neutral point of view, but the Madrid faithful will be furious if their star player ends up leaving because of this.