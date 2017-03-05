5 players Lionel Messi wants at Barcelona - reports

Messi wants these 5 players at Barcelona before committing his future to the club

@ashw77 by Ashwin Hanagudu Top 5 / Top 10 05 Mar 2017, 17:49 IST

Barcelona are expected to win every trophy they compete for. With the Catalan giants close to crashing out of the Champions League and second favourites in the race for the La Liga title, a lot of changes are expected in the summer.

Luis Enrique has already decided that he will step down as Barcelona manager at the end of the summer and with a new manager set to be announced soon, the Blaugrana team might sport a very different look next season.

Lionel Messi is yet to renew his contract, but latest reports from Diario Gol state that the Argentine superstar wants assurances that Barcelona will buy these 5 players before committing his future. Here are 5 players whom Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sign in the summer:

#5 Moussa Dembele (Celtic)

Still only 20 years but already a world class talent, Celtic’s Moussa Dembele has been scouted by all the top clubs across Europe. The versatile French forward is tipped for great things in the future and according to Diario Gol, Messi is a huge fan of Dembele’s skill and talent.

Paco Alcacer has not set the world on fire at Barcelona and Dembele could prove to be the perfect signing especially since both Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi himself will be 30 by the time next season kicks off.

Also read: Zinedine Zidane believes Moussa Dembele is one of the best young strikers in the world

Barcelona will need depth and quality players to challenge on all fronts next season and the signing of the 20-year-old prodigy will definitely be a step in the right direction. This season itself, Dembele has scored 31 goals in 43 appearances for the Scottish giants and as the video below will show why there is so much hype about the youngster: