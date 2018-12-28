×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Lionel Messi responds to Cristiano Ronaldo's challenge to join him in Italy

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
1.24K   //    28 Dec 2018, 09:08 IST

Argentina v Portugal - International Friendly

What's the story?

Barcelona ace Lionel Messi has finally responded to longstanding rival Cristiano Ronaldo's challenge to join him in Italy and reignite their rivalry.

In case you didn't know...

Ronaldo's departure from Real Madrid and LaLiga over the summer brought an end to a rivalry that was unmatched in football.

This has prompted several publications to question whether there was a possibility of a reunion between the two players in Italy.

Speaking to Italian media (via Sky Sports) recently, the 33-year-old challenged his Argentine counterpart to join him in the Serie A: "I've played in England, Spain, Italy, Portugal and for my national team, while he's still in Spain."

"I'd like him to come to Italy one day. I hope he accepts the challenge like me, but if he's happy there then I respect that."

"Maybe he needs me more. For me, life is a challenge, I like it and I like to make people happy. He's a fantastic player and a good guy, but I don't miss anything here. This is my new life and I'm happy."

Ronaldo even went on to say that he left his comfort zone and took on the challenge in Turin to prove that he's still an incredible player.

The heart of the matter

Weeks later, Messi finally responds to the former Real Madrid star's challenge in an interview with Marca.

The Barcelona ace said, "Accepting Ronaldo's challenge to join Italian football? I don't need any change."

Advertisement

"I'm at the best team in the world. My challenges are renewed year after year. I do not need to change teams or leagues to set new goals. I am at home and I do not need to change."

The Argentine also looked back at his rivalry with Ronaldo saying, "The rivalry with Cristiano was very healthy and good for the fans."

What's next?

Barcelona has had quite the start to the season with an in-form Messi at the centre of the team. The table-toppers will next face Getafe CF in LaLiga on January 7 with hopes of extending their lead in the league.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Football Juventus FC Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 of Cristiano Ronaldo's records that Lionel Messi is yet...
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why Cristiano Ronaldo is better than Lionel Messi
RELATED STORY
3 similarities between Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi 
RELATED STORY
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi: Goalscoring comparison
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: The decade-long...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as Cristiano Ronaldo challenges Lionel...
RELATED STORY
'I would like him to come to Italy': Cristiano Ronaldo on...
RELATED STORY
5 Records shared by Messi and Ronaldo you didn't know about
RELATED STORY
4 things which could happen if Lionel Messi joins...
RELATED STORY
"Only Messi and I could play at the highest level for...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
La Liga 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 18
04 Jan LEV GIR 11:30 PM Levante vs Girona
05 Jan ESP LEG 01:30 AM Espanyol vs Leganés
05 Jan REA RAY 05:30 PM Real Valladolid vs Rayo Vallecano
05 Jan DEP VAL 08:45 PM Deportivo Alavés vs Valencia
06 Jan HUE REA 01:15 AM Huesca vs Real Betis
06 Jan EIB VIL 04:30 PM Eibar vs Villarreal
06 Jan SEV ATL 08:45 PM Sevilla vs Atlético Madrid
06 Jan REA REA 11:00 PM Real Madrid vs Real Sociedad
07 Jan GET BAR 01:15 AM Getafe vs Barcelona
08 Jan CEL ATH 01:30 AM Celta Vigo vs Athletic Club
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us