Lionel Messi is right, Robert Lewandowski deserves to be awarded last year's Ballon d'Or

It may not be a big story but in a decade’s time, the upcoming generation will have a lot to say if Robert Lewandowski retires without winning the Ballon d’Or.

In the last 24 months, the Bayern Munich forward has been among the two best players in the world, having delivered consistent performances for his club and country.

However, the fact that he plays in Germany appears to have dimmed his chances of scooping the Ballon d’Or. Also, he’s been very unlucky to be playing in the same era as Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo.

That said, though, he was the best footballer in the world in 2020. The 33-year-old distinguished himself by leading Bayern to a quadruple and top-scoring in every competition he played in.

And, but for the controversial cancelation of the Ballon d’Or awards last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, there is no doubt that Lewandowski would have won it hands down.

Robert Lewandowski @lewy_official Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021 , congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 Congratulations Leo Messi and @alexiaputellas winners of the #BallonDor2021, congratulations also to all nominated players!👏 I won Striker of the Year Award and no Player can win an individual award without strongest team and loyal fans behind him. Thank you for your support🤜🤛 https://t.co/I6j4BtluYS

Best Striker award not enough

Once Messi was in contention for the 2021 Ballon d’Or, it automatically diminished Lewandowski’s chances of winning the award. But that doesn’t mean he didn’t have a great year.

The Polish striker, on the contrary, enjoyed yet another fruitful campaign which saw him break Gerd Muller’s long-standing record of 40 Bundesliga goals in a single season.

He had an eminent year and that is why France Football had to compensate him with the newly-created Striker of the Year award. But that is not enough.

Lewandowski deserves to retire with the Ballon d’Or among his individual awards and it remains hugely unfair that last year’s event was canceled when he was the favorite.

ChiringuitoChampions @chirichampions 🔴🎙️ KLOPP:



💥 "Si es por carrera, el Balón de Oro siempre se lo puedes dar a Messi".



💥 "Pero si no se lo das a Lewandowski este año... difícil". 🔴🎙️ KLOPP:💥 "Si es por carrera, el Balón de Oro siempre se lo puedes dar a Messi".💥 "Pero si no se lo das a Lewandowski este año... difícil". https://t.co/ggmsz2Tvfg

Lewandowski deserves 2020 Ballon d’Or

Messi immediately began a charge to get France Football to retrospectively award Lewandowski the 2020 Ballon d’Or while giving his speech in Paris, and his call made sense.

This is because, despite the pandemic, many European leagues still continued after a brief break. The UEFA Champions League, which is the biggest inter-club competition in the world, also didn’t stop.

It is, therefore, very unfair for a player to distinguish himself as the best footballer in the world in a year, only for the award to be taken away from him.

"Robert, you deserve your Ballon d'Or. Last year, everyone was in agreement to say that you were the big winner of this award," Messi said during his speech, as quoted by ESPN.

"Hopefully France Football will give you the 2020 Ballon d'Or. We all believe you deserved it and I hope you can have it at home."

Indeed, Messi is right. Lewandowski deserved the 2020 Ballon d’Or and it’s only fair that France Football awards it to him retrospectively. For there was none better than him last year.

