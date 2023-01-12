Lionel Messi’s father lands in Riyadh to discuss Al-Hilal transfer as fans dream of reviving iconic rivalry with Cristiano Ronaldo: Reports

Lionel Messi's father, Jorge, is reportedly in Riyadh amid rumors of interest from Al Hilal in the player. Local reports suggest the Argentine is in town for discussions with the Saudi Arabian side.

As per a report in The News Arab, Jorge reached Riyadh hours after Mundo Deportivo broke the news about Al Hilal's interest in Messi.

They claim that the former Barcelona star's father, who also acts as his agent, is holding talks with the Saudi Arabian side.

Reports suggest Al Hilal want to get the better of Al Nassr, who signed Cristiano Ronaldo on a free transfer. The Spanish publication claim that the Argentine is set to be offered €300 million per season.

PSG and Barcelona want Lionel Messi next season

PSG and Barcelona have confirmed that they will fight for Lionel Messi's signature in the coming months. The Argentine is in the final months of his current contract and is free to discuss terms with any club.

PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi spoke to Sky Sports during the FIFA World Cup and confirmed that they would be holding talks with Messi regarding a new deal. He said:

"Definitely. He's very happy, you can see that with the national team. If a player's not happy you will see their performance not good for the national team. He performed fantastic this season for us, he's scored a lot of goals and assists for the national team and for the club."

Barcelona president Joan Laporta wants to give Lionel Messi the farewell he deserves and has been vocal about his plans to bring the Argentine back to Camp Nou. He told CBS Sports:

"The end of Leo at Barcelona was not the best. It was a difficult time. We had to take a decision and put the club above the best player in our history. But I think we have to work now to have Messi end his career back wearing the shirt of Barcelona being applauded on every field that he plays. We will do our best to give him the ending he deserves."

Messi is expected to make a decision on his future before the end of the season.

