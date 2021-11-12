"Lionel Messi's level is not the normal level for a soccer player" - Former Argentina star Andres D'Alessandro lauds Messi, says superstar's humility is seen 'every day'

Lionel Messi has received praise from former Argentina star Andres D'Alessandro. The midfielder, who currently plays for Nacional de Uruguay, lauded the former Barcelona maestro during an extensive interview with TyC Sports.

D'Alessandro commended Leo's humility, claiming that the playmaker is at a level that is not normal for a footballer.

"His level is not normal for a soccer player," the 40-year-old was quoted as saying. "The level he lives at, the level he plays at. His humility is shown every day when we see him on TV.

The Nacional de Uruguay midfielder recalled a moment when Lionel Messi and Sergio Aguero greeted him during a training session with Argentina at Beira-Rio.

He narrated:

"In recent times I haven't shared anything with him, but when they trained at the Beira-Rio, I went to see him and he went up to the stalls to greet me and my children."

"He and Kun [Sergio Agüero]. He did not wait for me to come down. They are details that, out there, for people are minimal. My children did not sleep all night, heh. The idea was to go down to the court and Leo went upstairs and talked to us for a while," he added.

D'Alessandro also commented on Argentina's preparations ahead of the FIFA World Cup next year. The midfielder believes Los Albiceleste's recent Copa America triumph could help them approach the tournament in a different way.

He said:

"When you have a group with a clear message, with leaders who are moving forward, it gives you the opening to do more things. The fact of having won the Copa America gives you peace of mind to enjoy the Qualifiers and reach the World Cup in a different way. The most important thing is to get to the World Cup in the best way."

Lionel Messi is enjoying the brightest period of his Argentina career right now

What is Lionel Messi up to?

Lionel Messi took a massive step in his career during the summer transfer window, leaving Barcelona to join PSG. The Argentine will be leading the Parisians' charge for Champions League glory this season. Despite a slow start in Ligue 1, the playmaker remains on the right path in Europe, with three goals to his name in as many games so far.

The upcoming FIFA World Cup will also be on Lionel Messi's mind. The attacker will be hoping that luck finally shines on him in Qatar next year, in what could be his last appearance in the prestigious tournament. He is currently with the national team as they look to seal their qualification for the competition.

