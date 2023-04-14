Lionel Messi’s wife Antonela Roccuzzo explores the streets of France in stylish electric car yet to hit the market

Lionel Messi's wife Antonela Roccuzzo cruised around the streets of France a few months ago in a luxury electric car that is set to hit the market in 2024.

Antonela Roccuzzo was spotted in an electric and ecological Mini Cooper that has been linked with the famous rock band The Beatles. When John Lennon was still alive and the group was still together, their manager, Brian Epstein, gave each member a Mini Cooper S, per MSN.

The Argentine influencer posted snaps of herself walking around Paris with the elegant and luxurious Mini Cooper. English publication Autocar has unveiled four photographs of the new version of the legendary model born in 1950s.

The Mini Cooper that Roccuzzo snapped pictures of was blue with a smooth white hood and has 184 hp and can reach up to 150 kilometers per hour. It will be officially presented at the end of 2023 but its marketing will begin in the first quarter of 2024. It has an estimated value of €30,000.

The stylish vehicle will be built in China on a new technology foundation for front-wheel drive electric cars that was designed by Spotlight Automotive, per Diario Uno. It will measure 3.8 meters in length and has a minimalist design.

MINI is synonymous with British automotive, but the one Antonela Roccuzzo took around Paris will have a more global appeal. The taillights will not feature an English flag but two triangles that close in. It also boasts two horizontal interior light beams. This version of the vehicle will only have three hatchback doors.

Antonela Roccuzzo posts touching message after Lionel Messi celebrates Argentina's World Cup win

Lionel Messi lifted the World Cup in Qatar.

Lionel Messi finally won the FIFA World Cup last year when Argentina triumphed in Qatar in December. La Abiceleste carved out a memorable campaign in the Middle East, with the PSG attacker instrumental.

Messi scored seven goals and contributed three assists in seven games and was awarded with the Golden Ball. He paraded the trophy around El Monumental on March 23 when Argentina were in action for the first time since achieving glory.

They beat Panama 2-0 in a friendly, with Lionel Messi bagging his 800th career goal. He gave an emotional speech to supporters thanking them for their support. Antonela Roccuzzo also sent an inspiring message on her Instagram. She posted a picture of the legendary forward celebrating with his teammates and captioned it:

"Love for the ball, your country and your people. Love your team, which turned out to be a group of friends. Love that comes back tripled by all who can perceive that noble energy with which you do your work. Love, joy, shared emotion. All of that and more was lived last night. INFINITE THANKS."

