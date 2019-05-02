×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Champions League: Lionel Messi scores incredible brace against Liverpool to take club goal tally to 600

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
656   //    02 May 2019, 02:54 IST

Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg
Barcelona v Liverpool - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: First Leg

What's the story?

Barcelona captain Lionel Messi scored a brace to take his club goal tally to 600, during the Catalan giants' thumping 3-0 win over Premier League outfit Liverpool in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final fixture at Camp Nou.

In case you didn't know...

Liverpool succumbed to a 3-0 defeat at the hands of the Liga champions as Luis Suarez and Messi found the back of the net to secure an incredible advantage for the hosts.

Both teams had previously comfortably cruised into the semi-finals of Europe's elite competition last month. While the Blaugrana coasted to a 4-0 aggregate win over Manchester United, Liverpool secured a big 6-1 victory over Porto.

Ahead of the clash, Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed the Argentine maestro as the best player in the world saying, "Messi would be the player at number one. Cristiano Ronaldo is in that for sure but the rest we have to see."

"I coached a few good players but they didn’t finish their careers yet. I didn’t see Pele live but there are a lot of good players. Lionel Messi is for me the best."

The heart of the matter

Messi's decisive brace against Liverpool marked his 599th and 600th club goals, a milestone that longstanding rival Cristiano Ronaldo had only recently achieved.

A five-time Ballon d'Or winner, Messi now boasts of an overall goal tally of 48 in all competitions so far this season. He is also well on course to win a record sixth La Liga Golden Shoe with 34 goals to his name.

What's next?

Liverpool now have a mammoth task at hand if they are to harbour any hopes of progressing to their second consecutive final in the Champions League. The Reds are scheduled to host Barcelona for the second leg of their semi-final fixture on May 7.

Tags:
UEFA Champions League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Barcelona Lionel Messi
Advertisement
Champions League: Ranking 5 Barcelona players who will be decisive against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League 2018-19: 3 reasons why FC Barcelona will defeat Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Alisson will have to produce one of his best performances but stopping Messi is next to impossible, says Xavi
RELATED STORY
Barcelona v Liverpool preview: UEFA Champions League match preview, where to watch and more
RELATED STORY
Champions League: It makes no sense speaking about how to stop Messi because you can't, says former Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Ranking 5 Liverpool players who would be decisive against Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Champions League: Barcelona-Liverpool Combined XI
RELATED STORY
UEFA Champions League 2018-19: Four talking points as Barcelona face Liverpool at Camp Nou
RELATED STORY
Lionel Messi news: Klopp relishing the Messi challenge
RELATED STORY
Champions League news: 'I’ll sleep tonight but tomorrow it’ll be all focus on Messi and co', says Liverpool star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Semi-finals
FT TOT AJA
0 - 1
 Tottenham vs Ajax
FT BAR LIV
3 - 0
 Barcelona vs Liverpool
08 May LIV BAR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Barcelona
09 May AJA TOT 12:30 AM Ajax vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Ligue 1
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us