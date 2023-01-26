Lionel Messi spotted in PSG training after being rested for French Cup clash against Pays de Cassel

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker Lionel Messi was spotted in training after he missed the side's 7-0 mauling of Pays de Casel in the Coupe de France. The Argentine enjoyed family time in the Alps as the Parisians swept aside the minnows from the sixth tier of French football.

Messi, 35, has made two appearances for Christophe Galtier's side since returning from a glorious 2022 FIFA World Cup campaign. The iconic forward led Argentina to the trophy in Qatar, scoring seven goals and providing three assists.

He scored in his first game back for PSG in a 2-0 win over Angers and was also in the side that lost 1-0 to Rennes. However, he played no part in the 7-0 thrashing of Pays de Cassel.

The Argentine will seemingly be part of Galtier's squad to face Reims on Sunday (January 29). The club's official Twitter account uploaded pictures of Messi enjoying training ahead of the game at the Parc des Princes.

Messi has been instrumental in his side's goal of successfully defending their Ligue 1 crown. PSG are top of the French league, boasting a three-point lead over second-placed Lens.

The Argentine has scored 13 goals and contributed 14 assists in 21 games across competitions for the Parisians. He is one assist away from already beating his goal contributions from last season.

Galtier snubs Lionel Messi by naming Kylian Mbappe as PSG's vice-captain

Kylian Mbappe is named as the Parisians' vice-captain.

PSG boss Galtier has confirmed that Mbappe is his vice-captain at the Parc des Princes, snubbing Lionel Messi in the process. The French coach confirmed the news after his side's 7-0 win over Pays de Cassel (via the Daily Mail):

"I decided that he is the second captain since the beginning of the season, he deserves to have this armband when Marquinhos is not there because he has decided to stay,"

Galtier explained why, alluding to the prolific goalscoring form Mbappe has been in and the world-class level he is playing at:

"He scored 56 goals in the calendar year. He is one of the world-class strikers, one of the best in the world. He's like that."

The PSG manager's decision may surprise fans because Lionel Messi previously captained Barcelona. Moreover, he has just led Argentina to the World Cup in an inspired fashion.

This may indicate that the former Barca attacker's future at the Parc des Princes is uncertain. His contract expires at the end of the season.

