Lionel Messi on track to make PSG return after making complete recovery from injury - Reports

Lionel Messi hasn't played for PSG for a couple of weeks due to an injury he picked up last month. However, the attacker appears to have shaken off the knock and could return to action for the Parisians soon.

According to reports, Lionel Messi has fully recovered from the hamstring injury that prevented him from representing the French giants in their recent games. He is said to be looking forward to getting back into action with the club, who have a couple of important fixtures lying ahead.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi is substituted at half-time against Lille 😳 Lionel Messi is substituted at half-time against Lille 😳 https://t.co/QCnZntDVt1

The Argentine picked up a knock during PSG's Ligue 1 clash with Lille on October 29 and was forced off the pitch at halftime. The injury prevented him from participating in the league match versus Bordeaux and the Champions League clash against RB Leipzig.

Lionel Messi, however, returned to Argentina during the international break for their FIFA World Cup qualifiers after making some progress in his injury recovery. The forward was a second-half substitute in La Albiceleste's 1-0 triumph over Uruguay last weekend. He also earned a start in the goalless draw with Brazil yesterday.

After fully recovering from injury, Messi is expected to return to action for PSG in their Ligue 1 clash against Nantes on Saturday. The Parisians will then lock horns with Manchester City in the reverse fixture of their Champions League group-stage tie on Wednesday.

"It’s not logical, and these kinds of situations merit that we establish a rule with FIFA."

bit.ly/302NmsU PSG's Leonardo laments Argentina call-ups for Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes, both recovering from injury:"It’s not logical, and these kinds of situations merit that we establish a rule with FIFA." PSG's Leonardo laments Argentina call-ups for Lionel Messi and Leandro Paredes, both recovering from injury:"It’s not logical, and these kinds of situations merit that we establish a rule with FIFA."bit.ly/302NmsU

It remains to be seen if PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino will involve the attacker immediately this weekend or preserve him for the vital Champions League fixture.

Lionel Messi's stats with PSG this season

Lionel Messi traveled with Argentina's squad for the FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Lionel Messi hasn't had the best of fates since leaving Barcelona for PSG during the summer transfer window. The Argentine has struggled to cope with football in France, notably failing to score in Ligue 1 despite playing five games so far.

He has, however, had a promising start in the Champions League. Messi has arguably been PSG's standout player in Europe this term, scoring three times in as many games. It remains to be seen if there will be drastic improvements in his form in the coming weeks.

