Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo all-star clash worth £90m collapsed due to football politics: Reports 

According to a book, 'Messi vs. Ronaldo', as reported by Daily Mail, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi were set to clash in an all-star game worth £90 million back in 2017.

However, the contest didn't come to fruition because of football politics. The proposed match was set to take place in Wembley Stadium.

Both Messi and Ronaldo were to choose their respective squads for the game.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have been the two standout superstars of the modern era.

10 Assists If PSG avoid defeat to Troyes on Saturday, it'll be the longest unbeaten run of Messi's career!Messigames (x3)Mar 2022 - Oct 2022🟢 25 Wins / 6 Draws25 Goals18 AssistsRonaldogamesApr 2016 - Jan 2017🟢 27 Wins / 12 Draws38 Goals10 Assists If PSG avoid defeat to Troyes on Saturday, it'll be the longest unbeaten run of Messi's career!🇦🇷 Messi3⃣1⃣ games (x3)Mar 2022 - Oct 2022🟢 25 Wins / 6 Draws⚽️ 25 Goals🅰️ 18 Assists🇵🇹 Ronaldo3⃣9⃣ gamesApr 2016 - Jan 2017🟢 27 Wins / 12 Draws⚽️ 38 Goals🅰️ 10 Assists https://t.co/hz657PApFe

Messi emerged as a prodigious talent from Barcelona's academy La Masia. Ronaldo, meanwhile, was a talented winger from Madeira who lived his dream at a young age to play for Manchester United.

While they started to contend with each other from a tender age in their bids to become the best player in the world, the rivalry peaked when the Portuguese joined Real Madrid back in 2009.

Nine years of intense domestic and continental duels in club football followed. They pushed each other to newer limits and both players got better in their trades.

Fans were the ultimate winners as the two geniuses continued producing magical moments throughout the last 15 years.

While Messi and Ronaldo have faced off many times in club and international football, it would have been a great spectacle to see the duo take each other on in an all-star game with the players of their choice beside him.

However, considering they were still direct rivals in the Spanish top flight in 2017, there would have been many complications in getting such an event organized.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi will look to set the stage on fire at the 2022 FIFA World Cup

FIFA Ballon d'Or Gala 2015

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is on the horizon. The tournament in Qatar is set to start on November 20.

Lionel Messi has already announced that this edition will be his last at the world's greatest sporting event. And with Ronaldo already 37, there is a huge chance that this will be the last time he plays in the tournament.

Both stars will look to set the stage on fire and chase the trophy that has eluded them in their illustrious careers. Both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won it all in football, bar the biggest prize.

ESPN FC @ESPNN_FC



The longevity is mad! Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only players heading to this World Cup, who played in the 2006 World Cup.The longevity is mad! Sergio Ramos, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi are the only players heading to this World Cup, who played in the 2006 World Cup.The longevity is mad! 👑👑👑 https://t.co/Qu28Vg6Alb

