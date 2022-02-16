Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo - Full statistical comparison this season (2021-22)

Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo are two of the greatest players to have ever played the beautiful game. The two legends have dominated the sport for well over a decade and are, in fact, still going strong despite being well into their 30s.

At the peak of their powers, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi played for arch rivals Real Madrid and Barcelona respectively. They went toe to toe for every trophy and individual honour available and they treated us to some exciting and entertaining footballing madness season after season.

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have had a decent 2021-22 so far

While neither Ronaldo nor Messi have been at their best in the 2021-22 season, they've done a decent job. They have still been able to produce stunning, match-winning displays on the odd day. But who has done better between the two for club and country in the ongoing season?

Without further ado, let's take a look at the full statistical comparison between Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo (2021-22).

#16 Appearances [Cristiano Ronaldo - 33, Lionel Messi - 28]

Manchester United v Newcastle United - Premier League

Ronaldo has managed to stay fit throughout the 2021-22 season so far. He is 37-years-old and cannot afford to play 90 minutes twice a week and keep up with the rigorous football schedule like he used to. But he is still doing brilliantly for his age and is the first-choice striker for both Manchester United and Portugal.

Meanwhile, Messi has had a few injury issues. He suffered a bone bruise in September before picking up a knee injury in late October. The Argentinian international also contracted the coronavirus and had to be quarantined for a while.

#15 Minutes Played [Cristiano Ronaldo - 2650, Lionel Messi - 2255]

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Yet another piece of stat which shows what an absolute specimen Ronaldo is. He has played close to 400 minutes more than Messi this term. That's a difference of almost four and a half games and Ronaldo is 37 while Messi is 34.

#14 Goals - [Cristiano Ronaldo - 21, Lionel Messi - 11]

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Lionel Messi hasn't been at his best this season when it comes to finding the back of the net. Ronaldo has come up clutch in the marksman's role for both Manchester United and Portugal on plenty of occasions this term. There is a telling difference here between two of the greatest goalscorers the game has ever seen.

#13 Assists [Cristiano Ronaldo - 3, Lionel Messi - 7]

Paris Saint-Germain v Real Madrid: Round Of Sixteen Leg One - UEFA Champions League

Lionel Messi outshines Ronaldo in the assists department. It's rather understandable as Messi plays a deeper role than Ronaldo and is more involved with the build-up than the latter.

#12 Goals per game [Cristiano Ronaldo - 0.64, Lionel Messi - 0.39]

Portugal v Serbia - 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier

This shows why Cristiano Ronaldo has been more reliable this season when it comes to scoring goals than Messi.

#11 Minutes per goal [Cristiano Ronaldo - 126.2, Lionel Messi - 205]

Manchester United v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Lionel Messi scored 38 goals in 47 appearances for Barcelona in the 2020-21 season. His goalscoring output has dropped drastically this term. He has scored just seven goals in 21 appearances for PSG and has not been prolific in front of goal for Argentina either since the 2021 Copa America.

#10 Minutes per goal or assist [Cristiano Ronaldo - 110.4, Lionel Messi - 125.3]

Manchester United v Southampton - Premier League

Cristiano Ronaldo has a better goal contribution rate than Lionel Messi this season. It's only slightly better but Ronaldo has largely played for an out-of-form Manchester United side which makes his numbers pretty impressive.

#9 Hat-tricks [Cristiano Ronaldo - 1, Lionel Messi - 1]

Argentina v Bolivia - FIFA World Cup 2022 Qatar Qualifier

The two legends have scored a hat-trick each this season. Both did so for their respective national teams in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Ronaldo scored his hat-trick for Portugal against Luxembourg while Messi put three in the back of the net against Bolivia for Argentina.

