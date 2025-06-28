Lionel Messi vs Cristiano Ronaldo: Record of both players at age of 38 provides clear picture on rivalry

Over the years, Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have served up a rivalry, the kind of which has never before been seen between two individuals in a team sport. Both individuals can lay genuine claim to being the greatest of their generation, having outperformed their peers throughout their careers.

Ad

Inter Miami and Argentina captain Messi clocked 38 as he helped his club reach the knockout stages of the ongoing FIFA Club World Cup, sparking more arguments. Fans of his long-time rival Ronaldo raised questions to compare the longevity of both superstars, pointing out that the Portuguese great was in Europe for longer.

The records of both players at every age of their football career were compared, and this information has painted an interesting picture of their rivalry. Lionel Messi has more team trophies and has won the Ballon d'Or more times but analysing their numbers on a year-by-year basis paints a balanced picture.

Ad

Trending

Aged 37, Messi's numbers bettered those of his rival, as he scored 29 goals and provided ten assists for his various teams. At the same age, Ronaldo managed just 17 goals and four assists for his sides. At 36 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo outscored Lionel Messi, but the latter's assist tally ensured that he had the better minutes per goal contribution ratio.

Ronaldo put up better numbers of the duo at ages 33,34, and 35, as well as the ages 28-30. Messi had the better statistics at 31 years old and in the years between aged 18 and 25, as well. The Portuguese great had a better introduction to senior football, outshining his future rival at age 17.

Ad

Now 40 years old, Cristiano Ronaldo is in the hunt for his 1,000th career goal in what will make him the first man to achieve this feat. Lionel Messi, on the other hand, continues to wax strong for club and country as their rivalry nears its end.

Erling Haaland beats Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi to goalscoring landmark

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland was on target for his side in their FIFA Club World Cup win over Juventus, scoring his side's third in a 5-2 win. The Norway international scored his 300th career goal and with it became the fastest man to reach the tally.

Ad

Haaland's goal against Juventus came in his 375th professional match, ensuring that he reached 300 goals faster than both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. Ronaldo needed 554 games to reach the landmark while Messi needed 418 games to score 300 career goals, as per ESPN Research (via Diario AS).

Erling Haaland has now scored 123 goals in 145 games for Manchester City, an impressive number by any standards. He has also scored goals for Norway, Borussia Dortmund, RB Salzburg, and Molde, as a professional.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More