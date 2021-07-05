Lionel Messi vs Neymar: Who has had the better Copa America 2021 tournament?

Lionel Messi and Neymar are, without a shadow of a doubt, the two best players in Copa America 2021 at the moment. The two South American magicians have been virtually unplayable in recent weeks and need only two more victories before they can lift the coveted trophy.

Lionel Messi and Neymar share a very good relationship off the pitch and have gone toe-to-toe with their national teams on several occasions in the past. In all likelihood, Messi and Neymar will face each other in the Copa America 2021 final this weekend and are set to engage in an intriguing contest to be crowned the champions of South America.

"I get knocked down, but I get up again"



Could not be truer when it comes to Neymar.



Only Messi (22) has completed more dribbles than Neymar (21) at 2021 #CopaAmerica.



Neymar, though, has been fouled the most (21).



Hats off to Neymar for sticking at it!#BRAxCHI @OptaJoao pic.twitter.com/etQOsgQZhc — Sacha Pisani (@Sachk0) July 3, 2021

Both Lionel Messi and Neymar have achieved milestones in Copa America 2021 and could go on to break a few more records before the end of the tournament. Lionel Messi scored his 76th international goal for Argentina and is only one strike away from Pele's legendary 77-goal tally.

Neymar is also not far away from the landmark with 68 goals and could potentially end his career with more international goals than Lionel Messi himself. The Selecao talisman is the most prolific creator in Brazil's history and has 49 assists on the international stage so far.

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi's futures, Arsenal active in the transfer market and more

Lionel Messi outshines Neymar with brilliant displays at Copa America 2021

Lionel Messi is in excellent form

While Neymar has managed to inspire Brazil to a number of victories this year, Lionel Messi's feats at the tournament have been simply unsurpassable. The Barcelona talisman has taken Copa America 2021 by storm and has singlehandedly dismantled his South American opponents in the tournament.

With four goals and four assists in only five matches so far, Lionel Messi has been the best player in Copa America 2021 by a country mile. The Argentine superstar has scored the only two free-kicks in the competition and has been at his scintillating best.

Most goal involvements in the Copa America:



Messi: 8

Next highest (Neymar): 4



34 years old. ✨ pic.twitter.com/Rb9SOQiXcu — B/R Football (@brfootball) July 4, 2021

Neymar has also been impressive for Brazil and has registered two goals and tw assists in Copa America 2021 so far. The PSG forward has not found the back of the net in his last three games, however, and will need to take it up a notch this week.

Despite Neymar's best efforts, Lionel Messi's supernaturally unique standards put him in a league of his own. At 34 years of age, it is extraordinary that Messi is still one of the frontrunners for a seventh Ballon d'Or this year.

Also Read: Euro 2020: 5 players who deserve more playing time

Check out the latest transfer news from Fabrizio Romano, completed signings, loan deals and more.

Edited by Aditya Hosangadi