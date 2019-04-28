×
Lionel Messi wants Barcelona to sell Juventus €70M target, Juve top target agrees €12M per season deal with Real Madrid and more Serie A news: 28 April 2019

Diartano Christian
ANALYST
Rumors
663   //    28 Apr 2019, 21:05 IST

Lionel Messi celebrates Barcelona's title triumph
Lionel Messi celebrates Barcelona's title triumph

Hello and welcome to the Serie A news and rumours of the day! As usual, there are some really big stories in the mill as we draw even closer into the summer transfer window. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top stories of the day surrounding the Italian league.

Lionel Messi wants Samuel Umtiti sold

Umtiti's future at Camp Nou has been increasingly uncertain since he recovered from a lengthy injury. The former Lyon star has signed a new long-term deal with Barcelona just months ago but, Ernesto Valverde has insisted that the World Cupper should work harder to reclaim his starting spot.

Clement Lenglet has started to impress since Umtiti's injury gave him more time to convince Valverde. Lenglet's excellent display has left the 25-year-old starving for game time so far. Now a report claims that Messi wants The Catalans to get rid of Umtiti as soon as possible to pave the way for Matthijs de Ligt.

The Ajax sensation has been heavily linked to Barcelona and would not stay at the Dutch side beyond this season. Juventus will be one of Umtiti's most likely destinations if the LaLiga champions are willing to part ways with the star.

Blow to Juventus as Pogba has reached an agreement with Real Madrid

Paul Pogba has been subjected to even more speculations since Manchester United's successive defeat at the Premier League. Many have accused Pogba's poor form as the leading cause of United's downfall while some even thought that the Frenchman has been distracted with Real Madrid rumours.

The French midfielder has shown his inconsistency once more as he scored just twice since February. His rumoured Real Madrid move seems to draw even closer as a report states that he has reached an economic agreement with the Los Blancos.

He would receive as much as €12 million a season at the Bernabeu, a significant increase from his current 10 million annual payrolls. Pogba's return to Juventus also has been mentioned numerous times but, the Old Lady seem to have been economically beaten by the Spanish outfit.

Spalletti wants to stay at Inter for 100 years

The Inter Milan boss has been under some tense speculations this season with Antonio Conte being touted as his next successor. However, the former AS Roma manager has intended to stay at San Siro for as long as possible.

"Future? I have been a coach for numerous years now, this is not a problem. I would stay at Inter for 100 years but it's up to the team to decide. The management have to take the best decisions possible for the well being of the club. I am just a little part of this," he said.


