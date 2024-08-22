List of YouTube records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo as he launches new channel

Cristiano Ronaldo has made history by launching his own YouTube channel and breaking several records at an unbelievable pace. The five-time Ballon d'Or winner often sets records on the pitch, but success has also followed him on social media.

The 39-year-old Al-Nassr superstar launched his YouTube channel, UR Cristiano, on Wednesday (August 21). He's uploaded 19 videos thus far, which include content of himself and his family.

Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube arrival has broken several incredible records. Within 90 minutes of going live, the channel boasted over a million subscribers. We look at:

Records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel

Most subs gained in an hour and a day

Cristiano Ronaldo's new YouTube channel reached over a million subscribers in just an hour. Football's greatest-ever goalscorer is the fastest to reach that milestone in the streaming platform's history.

The Real Madrid icon took just 12 hours to reach 10 million subscribers, or 'SIUUUbscribers' as the iconic forward calls them. To put that in perspective, YouTube megastar MrBeast reached that milestone in 132 days.

Ronaldo reached 20.5 million subscribers within a day, which is another record. The previous record holder was TapSwap Official, a Telegram promotional channel that gained 3,527,930 subscribers in a day.

Ronaldo's hold on the football world and social media is unmatched, and his YouTube channel is on its way to matching his Instagram (636 million followers) and X (112.6 million followers) accounts.

Fastest to 100K subs

Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel is also the fastest in history to reach 100k subs. It took just 22 minutes for him to reach that milestone, nearly as quickly as it took him to hit his fastest hat trick (10 minutes).

The previous record holder with the fastest to 100k subscribers was The Sidemen, the UK's most successful YouTube group. Their SidemenReacts channel hit 100k subscribers in 55 minutes, and they've watched plenty of Ronaldo's footballing feats.

Fastest to 1M subs

The records keep on coming for the first footballer in history to win five UEFA Champions League trophies. His channel is also the fastest in gaining 1 million subscribers.

Ronaldo's UR Cristiano channel reached 1 million subscribers in 90 minutes, the same time he often spends on the pitch playing a full game. The numbers keep rising every 90 minutes, and South Korean musician Blackpick's Jennie no longer holds the record.

Blackpick's Jennie reached 1 million subscribers in less than seven hours in 2021. The former Manchester United hero is seeing off competition from YouTube megastars, worldwide musical artists, and organizations.

Fastest to 10M subs

Next up on the list of records broken by Cristiano Ronaldo's YouTube channel is the fastest to 10 million subs. He reached that fate within a day of the channel launching.

The previous record was set by Hamster Kombat, which took seven days to reach 10 million subs. Hamster Kombat is a viral Telegram-based crypto game that is extremely popular worldwide. This shows just how unprecedented Ronaldo's ongoing YouTube record-setting is.

Maybe Ronaldo should consider starting up his own streaming platform at this rate. He wouldn't lack in interested YouTubers wanting to join him as IShowSpeed has already asked to link up.

Most subs gained in a week

Cristiano Ronaldo's record of most YouTube subscribers gained in a week is perhaps the most remarkable, given that it's only been a day. He's on 21.1 million subs already, making a mockery of the previous record for subs gained in a week.

That record was set by arguably the most popular YouTuber in the world MrBeast in October 2023. The American social media star gained 7 million subs in a week.

It will be interesting to see what Ronaldo's new channel subscriber number once its been a week. He'll most likely be unable to ever be caught, which is proving to be the case on YouTube as it has been throughout his illustrious playing career.

