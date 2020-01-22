Listing down Cristiano Ronaldo's top 5 goal-scoring seasons so far

Jakob Haugerud FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 Published Jan 22, 2020

Jan 22, 2020 IST SHARE

Cristiano Ronaldo scored an incredible 555 goals during the 2010s

Cristiano Ronaldo is without a doubt one of the greatest players of all time. In the last decade, the Portuguese superstar won 4 Ballon d'Or awards, 4 Champions Leagues, 3 league titles, 2 international trophies and scored a staggering 555 goals.

Whilst Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the most complete footballers ever, his goal-scoring prowess is undoubtedly his greatest asset. The Portuguese himself would be the first to admit that he loves scoring goals more than anything else and it shows.

The last decade saw Cristiano Ronaldo at his absolute peak and whilst he is beginning to show signs of this form again, he doesn't quite seem the player he was when he was younger. This piece will look at Ronaldo's 5 best seasons in terms of goals scored.

This piece will not look at international goals, however, but will only look at the goals that the footballing legend scored in club matches.

#5 2013-14 season (51 goals, 47 apps)

Ronaldo- 2013-14

In fifth place is the hallowed 2013-14 season. This season is most famous for Real Madrid winning the 'La Decima' after a 12-year wait. Ronaldo was an integral part of the Madrid squad in this season and was undoubtedly their best player.

The Portuguese scored 51 goals in just 47 appearances, achieving a goal-to-game ratio of 1.09. Whilst his 31 goals in La Liga was impressive, his 17 goals in the Champions League that season was stupendous, especially considering he achieved this in just 11 games.

This figure set a new record for goals scored in a single Champions League season and has yet to be beaten as of writing this article. Ronaldo's exploits this season saw him win the Champions League, the Copa del Rey, the Pichichi, the Golden Boot, and the Ballon d'Or

1 / 3 NEXT