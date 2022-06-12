“Literally an English Lo Celso”, “Incredibly overrated” – England fans ‘sick of watching’ player after being awful in 0-0 draw against Italy

An experimental England side failed to break down a stubborn Italy as they played out a goalless draw at Molineux in their Nations League clash on June 11.

Gareth Southgate made seven changes from the side that drew 1-1 with Germany in Munich. However, many of the players that were given a chance failed to impress during a drab behind-closed-doors encounter in Wolverhampton.

Raheem Sterling had the best chance of the clash as he had an open goal in the second-half, but blazed his effort high over the bar. England continued their winless run in this season's Nations League.

Harry Kane's penalty against Germany was the Three Lions' only goal of the summer so far, as they continue their preparations for the World Cup in Qatar later this year.

One England player who yet again failed to impress was 23-year-old playmaker Mason Mount, who passed up a golden one-on-one opportunity in the first half.

While the Chelsea star had an excellent campaign for the Blues, many have criticised Mount's performances for his country. He has now gone 15 international games without scoring a goal.

Following the bore draw with Italy, fans took to Twitter to criticise the player for another anonymous display:

Gareth Southgate claims England have been "too reliant on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling" following Italy draw

Southgate was forced to defend himself this week for his perceived negative tactics and team selection.

Those who buy into that theory will have plenty of ammunition after his side's display against the European champions, but Southgate told Channel 4 (per BBC Sport) after the clash:

"We are trying to move the ball through a good, well organised team. We gave the ball into our forward players, we have given them all a go and tried to refresh it so that sharpness in the final third is not there. I was pleased with the general performance."

"We have been too reliant on Harry Kane and Raheem Sterling and other players have to step into that space. A number of them have been able to it with their clubs but have not converted at international level."

The 51-year-old coach added:

"This has been a difficult series of matches, two away game and you saw how difficult Hungary are to play against. Then in Munich then when we have the advantage we did not have the crowd. Physically and psychologically that makes a difference."

