LIV vs AJA Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Football Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's UCL Match - December 1st, 2020

Liverpool take on Ajax in a crucial UEFA Champions League encounter at Anfield on Tuesday night.

The hosts are suffering from an injury crisis with many big-name players like Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Thiago Alcantara ruled out of the match.

Ajax, on the other hand, head into this match in fine form. The Dutch giants are on an eight-match winning streak, having scored an incredible 38 goals in the process. Liverpool's makeshift backline will have their job cut out against this young and exciting Ajax side.

While Liverpool are missing plenty of players, Ajax have only one player ruled out of this match. Youngster Mohammed Kudus suffered a meniscus tear and is expected to be out till 2021.

Having suffered a surprise defeat to Atalanta last time around, Liverpool will require a positive result from this fixture to book their place in the UEFA Champions League knockout phases. Although the Reds did manage to secure a nervy 1-0 win away against Ajax, it promises to be a much trickier proposition this time around.

Jurgen Klopp is expected to make some changes to his starting line-up, and it will be interesting to see how the Premier League champions cope with the vibrant attack of this talented Ajax side.

Squads to choose from

Liverpool

Alisson Becker, Adrian San Miguel, Caoimhin Kelleher, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Rhys Williams, Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Neco Williams, Sepp van den Berg, Nat Phillips, Kostas Tsimikas, Billy Koumetio, Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Xherdan Shaqiri, Gini Wijnaldum, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Takumi Minamino, Curtis Jones, Jake Cain, Leighton Clarkson, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Divock Origi

Ajax

Andre Onana, Kjell Scherpen, Dominik Kotarski, Maarten Stekelenburg, Noussair Mazraoui, Nicolás Tagliafico, Daley Blind, Sean Klaiber, Perr Schuurs, Devyne Rensch, Jurrien Timber, Lisandro Martinez, Quincy Promes, Ryan Gravenberch, Davy Klassen, Mohammed Kudus, Kenneth Taylor, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp,Edson Alvarez, Dusan Tadic, Anthony Matheus dos Santos, Lassina-Traore, David Neres, Zakaria Labyad, Klass Jan Huntelaar, Brian Brobbey

Predicted Playing XIs

Liverpool

Alisson Becker; Neco Williams, Fabinho, Joel Matip, Andrew Robertson; Jordan Henderson, Cutis Jones; Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino; Mohamed Salah

Ajax

Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Perr Schuurs, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Tagliafico; Davy Klassen, Daley Blind, Ryan Gravenberch; David Neres, Lassina Traore, Dusan Tadic

Match Details

Match: Liverpool vs Ajax, UEFA Champions League

Date: 2nd December 2020 at 1:30 AM IST

Venue: Anfield Stadium, Liverpool

Liverpool vs Ajax Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

Liverpool vs Ajax Dream 11 tips

We expect both sides to score in an open and attacking game. While the match is too close to call because of Liverpool's injuries, Mohamed Salah is a good captaincy option as he has been in amazing form at Anfield.

A lot of the onus will be on Liverpool's attack so a captaincy choice of Mohamed Salah and a vice-captaincy choice of Sadio Mane should help.

If Diogo Jota does not start, Roberto Firmino can be included in the team, and Ryan Gravenberch can be replaced by Jordan Henderson.

Fantasy suggestion #1: Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip; Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Davy Klassen, Ryan Gravenberch; Dusan Tadic, Mohamed Salah

Captain: Mohamed Salah, Vice-captain: Sadio Mane

Fantasy suggestion #2: Andre Onana; Noussair Mazraoui, Fabinho, Andrew Robertson, Joel Matip, Nicolas Tagliafico; Diogo Jota, Sadio Mane, Davy Klassen; Dusan Tadic, Mohamed Salah

Captain: Mohamed Salah, Vice-captain: Dusan Tadic