Liverpool 0-0 Arsenal (4-5 penalties): Hits and flops as Bernd Leno's heroics help Gunners secure quarter-final berth | EFL Cup 2020-21

Not many teams revel in the opportunity to play at Anfield but Arsenal had to play there twice in one week. Having lost here on Monday night, Mikel Arteta’s men were determined to make amends for the manner of that defeat. As for Liverpool, the Carabao Cup is a competition they regard as the least of their worries but they still consider it an opportunity to win silverware.

In contrast to Monday’s meeting, this match started cautiously with both teams feeling each other out for the opening 15 minutes. As Arsenal began to come out of their shell, Liverpool responded with subsequent periods of dominance.

Despite this being a notoriously high-scoring match-up, the two teams would finish the 90 minutes level, resulting in a penalty shootout. In the end, penalty misses from Divock Origi and Harry Wilson would give Joe Willock the pleasure of sending Arsenal into the quarter-finals.

Here are the hits and flops from Arsenal’s 0-0 (5-4) win over Liverpool.

#5 Hit: Gabriel Magalhaes

Arsenal's Gabriel Magalhaes wasn’t dribbled past once against Liverpool

Many Arsenal fans watched Monday night’s defeat and asked the same question, where was Gabriel Magalhaes? That’s how much of an impression the Brazilian has made since arriving in London. Once again at the back, the centre-back was a solid rock that hardly allowed anything to get past him.

Even with Mohamed Salah cutting inside to occasionally target him, the 22-year-old kept his nerve and maintained his position. In his first appearance at Anfield, Gabriel made 4 clearances, 2 interceptions, 2 tackles, won 3 duels and wasn’t dribbled past once.

#4 Flop: Takumi Minamino

Liverpool's Takumi Minamino missed an open goal against Arsenal

Things have not been smooth sailing for Takumi Minamino since arriving in England. Although he was only signed for £7.25m, Liverpool fans had high hopes for the Japan international but he has failed to meet those expectations.

In a rare start for the 25-year-old, Minamino failed to make any kind of impact against a makeshift Arsenal defence. The striker often had to drop deep to get the ball as he was being marked out of the game by Gabriel Magalhaes. In a rather forgettable performance, he missed an open goal, lost the ball 9 times and created 0 chances.