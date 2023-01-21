Liverpool 0-0 Chelsea: 5 talking points as the two sides play out drab stalemate at Anfield | Premier League

Jurgen Klopp's Liverpool took on Graham Potter's Chelsea at Anfield in what would have been a high-profile fixture in any other Premier League season. The two sides are among the most biggest teams in Europe, but have not enjoyed a great first half of the season so far.

With Liverpool and Chelsea starting the game in 9th and 10th place respectively, there was less of a buzz around the fixture as there normally would be. Both sides have been plagued with injuries and have certainly underperformed this season.

ESPN UK @ESPNUK Liverpool and Chelsea have gone over six hours playing against each other without either side scoring a goal 🙃 Liverpool and Chelsea have gone over six hours playing against each other without either side scoring a goal 🙃 https://t.co/XZOU7H91CZ

The encounter saw both sides share points in a dull, goalless draw at the midway point of the Premier League season. Let's take a look at five talking points from the game.

#5. Trent Alexander-Arnold needs to start for Liverpool

Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool FC - Premier League

Jurgen Klopp opted to start James Milner at right-back for their home encounter against Chelsea. Trent Alexander-Arnold has been a mainstay in the position for several years and is widely considered one of the best right-backs in the world.

The Englishman has several Premier League records to his name and is renowned for his attacking prowess from the right side of the field. He has been one of the Reds' most important players over the last few years and showed once again today why he deserves to start for the Anfield outfit.

Despite playing just about 20 minutes, Trent Alexander-Arnold was in the thick of most of the action. He contributed to several attacks, even having a goalscoring opportunity himself.

Although Alexander-Arnold has seen a dip in form in recent times, there is no doubt he has the quality that Liverpool need at the moment.

#4. Mohamed Salah's form needs to improve

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay

Mohamed Salah has been one of Liverpool's most important players in the last few years.

The Egyptian has arguably been their best signing in a long time and has contributed extensively to their recent success. Known for his pace and finishing ability, Salah is widely regarded as one of the best players in the world.

The 30-year-old enjoyed a spectacular debut season in the Premier League and has carried his form into every season since. He has been extremely consistent for the Reds and is known for scoring on a regular basis, having won three Golden Boot awards.

Salah has scored just seven Premier League goals so far this season, a number that is poor by his own standards. With Liverpool desperately looking for inspiration this season, Salah will need to step up to give Liverpool any chance of qualifying for the Champions League next season.

#3. Cody Gakpo's finishing needs serious improvement

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool: Emirates FA Cup Third Round Replay

Liverpool announced the signing of Cody Gakpo for a reported £35 million just last month.

Having impressed at club level in the last couple of seasons with PSV Eindhoven, Jurgen Klopp deemed him the right addition to Liverpool's squad in the winter window.

Squawka @Squawka



None of them hit the target. 🙃



#LIVCHE Cody Gakpo attempted more shots than any other player on the pitch in the first half vs. Chelsea...None of them hit the target. 🙃 Cody Gakpo attempted more shots than any other player on the pitch in the first half vs. Chelsea...None of them hit the target. 🙃#LIVCHE https://t.co/sR37zcjkkb

Gakpo is undoubtedly an extremely talented player and displayed his skills at the 2022 FIFA World Cup as well. He is blessed with pace, technical ability and an eye for goal.

Since making his debut in the FA Cup clash against Wolves on January 7, Gakpo has taken 12 shots across all competitions but has failed to register a goal for the Reds. His finishing certainly requires improvement as Liverpool look to end their goalscoring woes.

#2. Mykhailo Mudryk looks set to light the Premier League on fire

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Mykhailo Mudryk made his Premier League debut for Chelsea as he replaced Lewis Hall in the 55th minute.

The 22-year-old signed from Shakthar Donetsk earlier this month after Chelsea swooped in to complete the transfer, amid serious interest from Arsenal. Despite being a fairly unknown commodity on the European scene, Mudryk commanded a fee of about £88 million, making him one of the most expensive players in Premier League history.

Squawka @Squawka Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League debut by numbers:



35 mins

100% tackle success

14 passes attempted

13 passes completed

7 duels won

4 touches in opp. box

4 x possession won

3 tackles made

2 take-ons completed

1 foul won

1 shot



No player on the pitch completed more dribbles. 🩰 Mykhailo Mudryk's Premier League debut by numbers:35 mins100% tackle success14 passes attempted13 passes completed7 duels won4 touches in opp. box4 x possession won3 tackles made2 take-ons completed1 foul won1 shotNo player on the pitch completed more dribbles. 🩰 https://t.co/rhgPs0rsOk

The Ukrainian lined up in his preferred slot on the left wing and made an instant impact. He displayed the pace that he is renowned for and was a constant threat on the wing for the majority of the second half.

He found himself in several great positions, even making a couple of intricate dribbles in Liverpool's penalty box. With his career still ahead of him, it is doubtless that he has all the skills necessary to take the Premier League by storm.

#1. Thiago Silva continues to be Chelsea's standout perfomer

Liverpool FC v Chelsea FC - Premier League

Thiago Silva started at centre-back for Chelsea in today's fixture against Liverpool at Anfield.

The Brazilian has been a mainstay in Chelsea's defense ever since he joined and showed yet again why he continues to be one of the best defenders in world football despite. Silva was as reliable as ever in his position, thwarting several Liverpool moves all by himself.

Squawka @Squawka



112 touches

91% pass accuracy

90 passes

9 passes into final ⅓

6 clearances

3 interceptions

3 duels won

3 blocks

2 aerial duels won

1 chance created

1 clean sheet

1 tackle made

1 shot

0 x dribbled past

0 fouls



O Monstro. Thiago Silva's game by numbers vs. Liverpool:112 touches91% pass accuracy90 passes9 passes into final ⅓6 clearances3 interceptions3 duels won3 blocks2 aerial duels won1 chance created1 clean sheet1 tackle made1 shot0 x dribbled past0 foulsO Monstro. Thiago Silva's game by numbers vs. Liverpool:112 touches91% pass accuracy90 passes9 passes into final ⅓6 clearances3 interceptions3 duels won3 blocks2 aerial duels won1 chance created1 clean sheet1 tackle made1 shot0 x dribbled past0 foulsO Monstro. 💪 https://t.co/xI8nJdS5Ce

The 38-year-old seems to have aged like fine wine and carried the Chelsea defense from the center of the line. He was up to the task every time Liverpool progressed in attack.

With Chelsea hoping to grab a top-four place, Silva's leadership and ability will certainly be key in the second half of the season.

