×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 3 takeaways

Suman Dey
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
452   //    07 Oct 2018, 23:15 IST

Both
Both teams wanted to go top of the table

The battle of two best clubs in England to go top of the league. Liverpool came into the game at the back of a defeat in midweek in the Champions League while City was looking to continue their winning run and go farther away from their rivals.

The game started in its usual frenzy fashion, and the first chance of the match fell to Mo Salah, but his shot was just wide of the post. It was all Liverpool in the early part of the game, and Man City had no room to breathe. Manchester City gradually started to get a foothold in the game after the initial pressing by the Reds. 

The Halftime ended with both teams failing to provide the breakthrough. It didn't live up to the expectation in front of the goal. The first half had a good tempo about it, but all was in the centre of the pitch with both the goalkeepers had a relatively quiet half.

Like the first half, it was all Liverpool at the beginning of the second. Against the run of play, Mahrez produced the best moment of the match, but his shot swung away from the post. He again got a chance to score, but this time he hit straight to Alisson. Mo Salah created an opportunity for himself, but his final shot was well over the bar. 

Mahrez provided the threat for City in the second half forcing Alisson to make another good low save. Manchester City was awarded a penalty after Van Dijk tripped Sane inside the box but Riyad Mahrez failed to convert from the spot. Liverpool smelled towards the end and went for the winner, but as the entire game, they were unable to create any clear chances. Finally, the game ended at 0-0.

Here are the three takeaways from the game:

#3 Disappointing show in the attack by Liverpool

M
Mo Salah failed to make any mark

Liverpool played with high tempo both in the initial and ending stage of both the halves. But most of their play was confined in the center of the pitch. 

After a disappointing midweek performance in the Champions League, it was expected that Jurgen Klopp's men would turn up in Anfield and put a thrilling show. But the attack let them down tremendously. The front three got a couple of chances but nothing substantial to trouble the goalkeeper. It was a disappointing spectacle by the Reds attackers in front of the Kop.


1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Liverpool Football Manchester City Mohamed Salah Riyad Mahrez Jurgen Klopp Pep Guardiola
Suman Dey
ANALYST
A sports enthusiast and an avid follower of football. Since childhood I was encouraged to play cricket and in no time it became a hobby. Gradually I found interest in other sports also. Football is in my blood and I love the electrifying ambiance that surrounds it. I often watch the pre and post match analysis of a match and try to learn how to analyze a football game. The thing that intrigues me the most is that there are so many things happening behind the scenes that are oblivious to our naked eyes. The technological advancements that has been made are phenomenal. I like analyzing a game from a statistical point of view. Being a data guy myself , I am firm believer of providing insights through facts and data. Though a game is always unpredictable , analyzing it from different dimensions can provide some very interesting conclusions.
3 reasons why Liverpool will lose against Manchester City
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: Ranking the Reds' last 6...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool vs Manchester City: 3...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool vs Manchester City: 4 men to look out for
RELATED STORY
5 former players who played for both Liverpool and...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Liverpool host Manchester City in...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19, Liverpool v Manchester City:...
RELATED STORY
Team Battle: Liverpool vs Manchester City 
RELATED STORY
5 players to watch out for in the Liverpool vs Manchester...
RELATED STORY
3 things Manchester City need to do to beat Liverpool
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us