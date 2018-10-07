Liverpool 0-0 Manchester City: 3 takeaways

Suman Dey FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 452 // 07 Oct 2018, 23:15 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Both teams wanted to go top of the table

The battle of two best clubs in England to go top of the league. Liverpool came into the game at the back of a defeat in midweek in the Champions League while City was looking to continue their winning run and go farther away from their rivals.

The game started in its usual frenzy fashion, and the first chance of the match fell to Mo Salah, but his shot was just wide of the post. It was all Liverpool in the early part of the game, and Man City had no room to breathe. Manchester City gradually started to get a foothold in the game after the initial pressing by the Reds.

The Halftime ended with both teams failing to provide the breakthrough. It didn't live up to the expectation in front of the goal. The first half had a good tempo about it, but all was in the centre of the pitch with both the goalkeepers had a relatively quiet half.

Like the first half, it was all Liverpool at the beginning of the second. Against the run of play, Mahrez produced the best moment of the match, but his shot swung away from the post. He again got a chance to score, but this time he hit straight to Alisson. Mo Salah created an opportunity for himself, but his final shot was well over the bar.

Mahrez provided the threat for City in the second half forcing Alisson to make another good low save. Manchester City was awarded a penalty after Van Dijk tripped Sane inside the box but Riyad Mahrez failed to convert from the spot. Liverpool smelled towards the end and went for the winner, but as the entire game, they were unable to create any clear chances. Finally, the game ended at 0-0.

Here are the three takeaways from the game:

#3 Disappointing show in the attack by Liverpool

Mo Salah failed to make any mark

Liverpool played with high tempo both in the initial and ending stage of both the halves. But most of their play was confined in the center of the pitch.

After a disappointing midweek performance in the Champions League, it was expected that Jurgen Klopp's men would turn up in Anfield and put a thrilling show. But the attack let them down tremendously. The front three got a couple of chances but nothing substantial to trouble the goalkeeper. It was a disappointing spectacle by the Reds attackers in front of the Kop.

1 / 3 NEXT