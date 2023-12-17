Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Red Devils' Player Ratings from a competitive goalless draw | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester United and Liverpool played out a 0-0 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, December 17.

The Red Devils entered this game on the back of three defeats, one draw and just one win in their last five games. They crashed out of all European competitions following their 1-0 defeat against Bayern Munich in their last game.

Erik ten Hag fielded a strong lineup but was without captain Bruno Fernandes for this fixture.

Liverpool made a strong start to the game and created most of the attacking momentum in the first half. They attempted 14 shots but just three of those were on target in what was a wasteful performance by the Reds' attackers.

Manchester United, on the other hand, had the ball for just 33% of the time and attempted two shots but neither were on target. Two players on either side were booked in what was a combative half as the visitors held their shape well. Andre Onana looked solid in goal as he made three decent saves.

The two teams were deadlocked at 0-0 at the interval.

Liverpool dominated possession in the second half as well and ended up attempting four more shots than they did in the first half. Despite 19 efforts, they managed just five shots on target, which were all saved by Onana.

Manchester United arguably had the better chances in the second period with Rasmus Hojlund breaking into the box. However, the Dane fired a tame effort straight at Alisson.

The game heated up towards the end with players from both sides being booked left, right and center. Diogo Dalot received a strange and harsh red card for a double-dissent in the dying embers.

Liverpool and Manchester United shared the spoils after a goalless draw. On that note, let's take a look at the Red Devils' player ratings.

Manchester United Player Ratings

Andre Onana - 9.5/10

Having come under fire for mistakes in the last few weeks, Onana put in a great performance to silence his critics. He made three saves in the first period and added five more in the second half to cap off a great night on a personal level.

Diogo Dalot - 7/10

Dalot had a good game in defence as he won five duels, making six clearances, three tackles and one interception. He was sent off for showing dissent towards referee Michael Oliver in second-half stoppage time.

Jonny Evans - 7/10

Evans played well as he won three duels, making five clearances, two blocks and one tackle. He did well to cope with Darwin Nunez's threat despite a severe handicap on pace.

Raphael Varane - 7.5/10

Varane was rock solid in defence and made a game-high 15 clearances. He won four duels and also made three interceptions and two blocks.

Luke Shaw - 7/10

Shaw played well at the back but was often beaten in duels as he won just two of eight. He made five clearances, three blocks and one interception.

Kobbie Mainoo - 7/10

The Manchester United academy product played well in midfield as he passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including two long balls. He also won two duels.

Sofyan Amrabat - 6/10

Amrabat struggled in midfield as he lost possession 16 times and conceded two fouls and was also booked.

Antony - 7/10

Antony had a decent game on the right flank as he won nine duels and also played one key pass.

Scott McTominay - 7.5/10

Manchester United's stand-in captain put in a good performance in midfield. He passed the ball with 68% accuracy, including two key passes and one long ball. He also won 12 of his 16 duels, making four clearances, three tackles and one interception.

Alejandro Garnacho - 6/10

Garnacho had 24 touches of the ball in 71 minutes but completed just seven passes. He also won just one duel.

Rasmus Hojlund - 6/10

Hojlund had a poor game in front of goal as he squandered Manchester United's biggest chance of the game.

Substitutes

Marcus Rashford - 6.5/10

Rashford replaced Garnacho in the second half but failed to attempt a single shot. He was also booked for a foul.

Hannibal Mejbri - 6/10

Hannibal replaced Mainoo late in the game and put in a decent shift.

Facundo Pellistri - 6/10

Pellistri replaced Antony late in the game but failed to make an impact.