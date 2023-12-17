Liverpool 0-0 Manchester United: Reds player ratings as Andre Onana's stellar display in goal frustrates hosts | Premier League 2023-24 

Liverpool played out a goalless home draw with Manchester United in the Premier League on Sunday (December 17).

The Reds were the better side in the game throughout, mustering 34 shots, of which eight were on target, while keeping a staggering 69% possession. However, nothing broke for the hosts, who dropped two points and conceded pole position in the league table to Arsenal, who beat Brighton & Hove Albion earlier in the day.

Both Liverpool centre-backs Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate had shots saved in the first half, while Mohamed Salah mustered four on target. Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana was equal to all, but his side's own lack of bite in attack meant that their efforts could only result in a point.

The Red Devils slipped to seventh place and sit five points off the Premier League top-four after 17 games. On that note, here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 6.5/10

He was less busy than his Manchester United counterpart, Andre Onana, but still made two saves, including a crucial one on Rasmus Hojlmund in the second half. Alisson had a clean sheet to boot.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

The marauding right-back made his usual runs forward to add a new layer to Liverpool's attacks. He laid six key passes, five crosses and 14 long balls and also attempted a few shots, but none of them were on target.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

The Frenchman was resolute in defence and kept a weather eye on Manchester United's attackers. He even had time to muster a few shots at the other end, but most of them missed the target.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

The Liverpool captain kept everything kosher in defence, not allowing Manchester United's attackers much time or space to work into. He made two clearances and interceptions apiece and three tackles. The towering Dutchman also saw a goalward header blocked by United custodian Andre Onana.

Kostas Tsimikas - 7.5/10

He was an excellent foil against the marauding Antony as Tsimikas tracked him down closely and didn't let him cut inside from the left. At the other end too, the Greek was impactful, making three key passes and five shots to pose a big attacking threat.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 5/10

While much of Liverpool's starters had a good game, Szoboszlai struggled to exert his influence in the game. The Austrian couldn't hold on to the ball well and was a complete non-factor in attack.

Wataru Endo - 7/10

Endo always pressed whenever Manchester United were in possession and also recovered the ball a few times. He won eight of his 13 attempted ground duels and completed 88% of his passes.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6/10

The 21-year-old sought to get the ball up whenever he had possession and laid two key passes. His passing was largely accurate too, but his evening came to a premature end with an apparent injury.

Mohamed Salah - 5/10

So often the Manchester United tormentor, Salah, who's the most prolific forward in the fixture's history, looked anything but that on the night. He made four shots, but none were good enough to find the back of the net.

The Egyptian also lost possession 25 times as United finally managed to contain the Reds talisman.

Darwin Nunez - 5/10

The Uruguayan was hardly any better than Salah, as his attacking boots continued to be missing. His goal drought is fast becoming a matter of concern for Jurgen Klopp.

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Perhaps the best Liverpool attacker on the night, but the bar couldn't have been any lower for Diaz. The Colombian tested Manchester United's defence with his precocious dribbling skills but lacked the cutting edge with his shots.

Ratings of Liverpool substitutes against Manchester United

Joe Gomez (61' for Szoboszlai) - 6/10

Salah created a chance for him in the dying minutes of the normal time, but Gomez fired it into the side netting.

Cody Gakpo (61' for Gravenberch) - 6/10

The Dutchman just looked to bang one in without any aim or precision.

Curtis Jones (78' for Diaz) - 5/10

He was barely visible.

Harvey Elliott (78' for Nunez) - 5.5/10

The youngster got himself involved in the thick of things and also mustered a shot at goal.