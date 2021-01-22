Liverpool 0-1 Burnley: 5 Talking Points as Clarets register shock victory at Anfield | Premier League 2020-21 

A late penalty by Ashley Barnes was enough to give Burnley a shock 1-0 victory over Liverpool at Anfield.

The major talking point in the buildup to the game was Jurgen Klopp's decision to leave out Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino, with Divock Origi, Sadio Mane, and Alex-Oxlade Chamberlain leading the line for the Reds.

It was reminiscent of the Champions League semi-final in 2019, when Liverpool rallied to a 4-0 comeback win over Barcelona.

However, there were to be no repeat heroics in front of goal at Anfield, as a resolute Burnley defense, marshaled by the unbeatable Nick Pope, kept the hosts at bay.

Having toiled in vain for most of the first half, the best chance fell to Liverpool when Ben Mee made a hash of his backpass to Pope.

His under-hit pass allowed Divock Origi to run straight at the Burnley goal, but the Belgium international struck the crossbar with only the goalkeeper to beat.

Both sides went in at the break level. There was a half-time melee that was checked for violent conduct by VAR, while Klopp and Sean Dyche had a war of words in the tunnel.

It was more of the same in the second half as Klopp turned to his bench three minutes before the hour mark.

Origi and Chamberlain left the field to be replaced by Firmino and Salah respectively, but the game continued in pretty much the same manner.

Salah forced Pope into a smart save at the near-post, while Firmino should have done better after some neat interplay with Andrew Robertson.

Advertisement

With time running out, Burnley got a penalty against the run of play when Ashley Barnes got a toe to the ball right before Alisson came crashing into him.

Referee Mike Dean pointed to the spot and VAR upheld his decision, allowing Barnes to put Burnley 1-0 up in the 83rd minute.

With time running out, Liverpool upped the ante and found space inside the box, but Firmino's goalbound shot was cleared off the line by the visitors.

Despite their best efforts, the hosts could not find a breakthrough and Burnley held on for a famous victory, their first at Anfield since 1974.

Here, we shall be having a rundown of five talking points from the highly entertaining fixture.

#5 Liverpool lose a league game at Anfield for the first time in almost four years

Advertisement

Liverpool lost at Anfield in the Premier League for the first time since 2017

Liverpool's recent dominance has been founded on a near invincibility at home, with Anfield turning into something of a fortress under Jurgen Klopp.

Prior to this game, the last time the Premier League champions lost a league fixture at home was in April 2017, when a Christian Benteke brace helped Crystal Palace to a 2-1 victory.

Since then, Liverpool played 68 Premier League games at Anfield, winning 55 and drawing just 13.

For context, the last time the Reds lost a league game at home, Pep Guardiola had not yet won a Premier League title, Jadon Sancho was still playing academy football, and Barcelona's trio of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez and Neymar were still tearing defences apart in La Liga and Europe.

This was the second-longest unbeaten run at home in English football, behind the 86 managed by Chelsea between 2003 and 2008. But Liverpool's hopes of having the record all to themselves have now been dashed.

Advertisement

Considering the caliber of teams that had come and failed to get a win at Anfield in the last four years, few would have given Burnley a chance to break the run.

However. as the saying goes, football is a jolly old game where anything can happen.

#4 Burnley get massive three points to boost survival hopes

Burnley picked up an invaluable three points

Burnley have impressed since gaining promotion back to the top-flight in 2016, with their seventh-placed finish in 2018 helping them to secure European football.

However, they have struggled to reach such heights this season and came into this clash with Liverpool in 17th spot, just two points ahead of the relegation places.

The Clarets headed into the fixture on the back of two consecutive defeats and few, if any would have given them any chance of getting something against the Merseysiders.

However, a combination of resolute defending and indecisive finishing from Liverpool ensured that Burnley left Anfield with all three points.

The victory moves them up to 16th on the table, five points clear of Fulham in 18th. This could serve as an impetus for the Lancashire outfit to kickstart their fight for survival.