Liverpool 0-1 Brighton: Reds player ratings after crashing to another defeat at Anfield | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool went down 1-0 at home to a lowly Brighton as the Premier League holders lost further ground in the race for this season's crown. Steven Alzate scored in the 56th minute after a scramble at the back as Liverpool lost consecutive matches at home for the first time since September 2012.

In stark contrast to the pair of exciting London victories in the last two games, Jurgen Klopp's men were once again below par and struggled to break down Brighton's sturdy backline.

Loss to Burnley at home. Loss to Brighton at home.



Despite maintaining the lion's share of possession, Liverpool mustered just one shot on target and never looked like finding their way back after conceding the goal. The defeat now leaves the defending champions trailing runaway leaders Manchester City by seven points despite playing a game more.

Liverpool player ratings vs. Brighton

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7/10

The 21-year old custodian had a quiet first half but made a series of vital saves after the break. However, he couldn't do anything about Alzate's strike.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 5

The Premier League's reigning Young Player of the Year has gone off the boil this season. After dropping a masterclass against Tottenham, he has receded into poor form, which continued tonight. He was also caught off-guard by Burn in the lead up to the goal.

Nat Phillips – 6

The young man had another assured display at the back for Liverpool but would be disappointed to have seen one poor clearance wreck the entire match as it hit Azlate before finding the net.

Jordan Henderson - 7/10

The Liverpool captain has taken to the center-back role like a fish to water and dispatched another masterclass in the match. He even laid the most accurate passes in the match with 101.

Jordan Henderson 1st Half



1 Clearance

2 Interceptions

1 Tackle

2/2 Ground Duels

91.2% Pass Accuracy

4/6 Long Balls

1 Key Pass pic.twitter.com/xIDRJphrPe — The Redmen TV (@TheRedmenTV) February 3, 2021

Andy Robertson - 6/10

An energetic presence on the left flank and he drove forward several times too, but his runs lacked incision and once again the Scotsman was left without an assist.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

Ony class and conviction from the Spaniard as he looked to keep them going by knitting together attacking movements. However, Thiago's deliveries inside the box were not the most accurate, though.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 5/10

He missed some good chances in the first half and was resultantly hooked off at the break.

James Milner - 7/10

The veteran Premier League player worked really hard, covering every blade of the Anfield grass, as he tried his damnedest to keep the juices flowing for Liverpool.

Mohamed Salah - 5/10

A frustrating night for the Egyptian, who only appeared to be getting back into form lately. He made four attempts at goal in the match, none of which even hit the target, let alone find the back of the net.

Xherdan Shaqiri - 6/10

Following a heroic performance last time, the Swiss was a damp squib here, failing to make any inroads or create opportunities. He was duly substituted after the break.

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

Once again, Firmino's hold-up play was outstanding as he allowed his attacking cohorts to shine but wasn't too much of a threat himself.

Substitutes

Divock Origi - 5/10

He came just after the hour mark replacing Shaqiri but offered little attacking impetus for Liverpool.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain - 6/10

In over half an hour of play, Chamberlain made only 13 passes, which should tell you everything about his impact tonight.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Jones replaced Firmino for the final 10 minutes of normal time and completed one dribble and made two clearances.