Liverpool 0-1 Chelsea: 5 talking points as Blues inflict further misery on Jurgen Klopp's charges | Premier League 2020-21

A goal from Mason Mount on the brink of half-time was enough for Chelsea to secure a historic 1-0 win over Liverpool away from home. The win on Thursday takes Thomas Tuchel's side back into the top four of the Premier League.

Chelsea handed Liverpool a fifth consecutive loss at Anfield and have now moved four points ahead of the defending champions in the league.

It was a sensational performance from the Blues, who handled the game with excellent application. They worked their way around Liverpool's feared press, carved openings through long balls and defended well at the back-end.

Despite all the probing, the Reds only managed a solitary shot on target against Chelsea. The Blues have only conceded two goals since Thomas Tuchel joined the west London giants.

On that note, we list five major talking points from Chelsea's vital win over Liverpool at Anfield.

Since taking over, Thomas Tuchel has now beaten:



- Atlético (A)

- Tottenham (A)

- Liverpool (A)



Undefeated. If you didn’t believe, you should now. pic.twitter.com/Al1mG98dn8 — LDN (@LDNFootbalI) March 4, 2021

#1 Compressed midfield on both sides chokes both teams

Thomas Tuchel's Chelsea came out with a clear method of play

The start of the game was excellent in terms of the tactical setup of both teams. While Liverpool maintained their usual high line with a higher degree of press, Chelsea crowded areas around Roberto Firmino to deny dangerous transitions.

Advertisement

The decision to deploy Timo Werner as Chelsea's lone forward upfront was clearly to test their defense with a ball over the top. In fact, as both teams continued to press for an opening with slick passing across the pitch, it was the pass from a deep, wide area to the channel that opened the game up early on.

There were passes to Antonio Rudiger's zone, where Mohamed Salah ran across to receive long balls. The winger also released Mane, sending him through on goal in between the Chelsea center-halves. Much to his agony, the Senegalese could not sort his feet out and release the shot.

The likes of Curtis Jones and N'Golo Kante often broke the opposition's play, causing the game to break multiple times with shorter spells of possession for either outfit.

#2 Mason Mount's goal exposes Liverpool's high backline

Mason Mount scored an absolute beauty in the dying stages of the first-half for Chelsea

Chelsea were extremely unlucky to have been denied a spectacular goal from Timo Werner when the forward was unleashed beyond the Liverpool back three by Jorginho's ball over the top.

Advertisement

He did extremely well to run ahead of the Red shirts, chipping the ball over Alisson Becker and then winning the race against Ozan Kabak to tap home what would have been a well-taken first goal.

However, it was not to be for the striker, who has hit the post more times than any other Chelsea player this term, as he was denied by a VAR intervention for offside.

On the cusp of half-time, Mount was similarly released by N'Golo Kante down the left flank. It was simply Eden Hazard-esque from the midfielder, who cut inside and then curled an inch-perfect effort to put Chelsea in front.

What was remarkable to see was the way Chelsea played one-touch football in midfield, giving themselves a chance to have time for the pass and then playing over the heads of Liverpool's central defenders.

This inflicted doubt upon Liverpool's defenders and ultimately proved to be the key that unlocked Jurgen Klopp's defensive setup.

Beyond the headline moments, Kante was excellent at generating transitions for Chelsea in that half - not least with his quick lofted pass forward to Mount for the goal #LIVCHE — Liam Twomey (@liam_twomey) March 4, 2021

1 / 2 NEXT