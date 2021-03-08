Liverpool 0-1 Fulham: 5 Talking points as Reds suffer sixth consecutive league defeat at Anfield | Premier League 2020-21

Liverpool's woes in the 2021 Premier League continued, as they lost 0-1 to Fulham to suffer an unprecedented sixth successive league defeat at Anfield. Mario Lemina scored the only goal of the game in the last minute of the first half.

The former Southampton forward netted just before the break to give Fulham a well-deserved lead after Fulham made the most of shoddy Liverpool defending.

While the chances in the final third were few and far between in the second half, a resolute defensive performance helped Fulham record a memorable win against Liverpool. Joachim Anderson brilliantly stuck out his leg in injury-time to deny the hosts an equaliser at death. His intervention proved to be crucial as Sadio Mane was on hand for a simple finish.

It was yet another disastrous display by the reigning champions. Liverpool were punished by the visitors, who took their chance well to open the scoring, and the Reds failed to find a way past Alphonse Areola despite getting in 16 shots.

Mohamed Salah and Diogo Jota showed moments of brilliance but were off the mark against Fulham. Liverpool's latest home defeat means the defending champions are now 22 points behind leaders Manchester City.

On that note, let's take a look at the five major talking points from the game as Liverpool continue to drop points at Anfield amid growing doubts over Jurgen Klopp's future at the club.

#5 Liverpool lose again at Anfield

Liverpool vs Fulham - Premier League

Liverpool's defensive woes at Anfield continued against Fulham as well. Lemina's first-half opener made it six games in a row that Liverpool conceded first in the Premier League at Anfield this season. That marked the first time in history that Liverpool have gone behind in six consecutive home games in the top flight.

6 - Liverpool have now fallen behind in six consecutive Premier League games at Anfield for the very first time. Tumbling. pic.twitter.com/6LgpuZreaB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

Liverpool fielded a young defence that had an average age of 22. That showed in their performances against Fulham, as the reigning champions allowed the opposition lot of space in the final third, which was evident in seven shots hit by Fulham before their opener.

#4 Liverpool continue to be wasteful in the final third

Liverpool vs Fulham - Premier League

Liverpool had 16 shots against Fulham, but only three of them were on target. They created a lot of chances going forward but struggled to finish them off. The league's top scorer Mohamed Salah had a dismal outing, and he also appeared isolated at times in the final third.

The reigning champions have scored just five times in their last seven league outings, with all these goals coming in just three games. Their recent record at Anfield is even worse, as Liverpool have scored just once in their last six games, with that lone goal coming from the penalty spot.

115 - Following their 16 attempts this afternoon, Liverpool have now failed to score with each of their last 115 shots at Anfield in the @premierleague (ex. pens), the longest ever run by a side at home since we have exact times of shots available in the competition. Riddle. https://t.co/cyuijRhvZG — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 7, 2021

Liverpool have failed to score a single goal from open play in their last 116 attempts, which is the worst such run since Opta started collecting data from the 2006-07 season.

