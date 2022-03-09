Liverpool 0-1 Inter Milan (2-1 on agg.): Reds player ratings as they secure quarter-final berth despite home defeat | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Liverpool advanced into the quarter-finals of the 2021/22 UEFA Champions League season despite losing 1-0 to Inter Milan at Anfield in the second leg.

Lautaro Martinez scored the only goal of the night but it wasn't enough for the Serie A champions, who lost the tie 2-1 on aggregate.

The Reds had their chances but couldn't bury them, hitting the post a few times while seeing two goalbound efforts blocked just in time. The Nerazzurri, on the other hand, held their ground despite having only 37% possession and found their way back into the contest through Martinez around the hour-mark.

However, their revival was halted following Alexis Sanchez's red card in the 63rd minute. The Chilean was shown a second caution for a poor foul on Thiago Alcantara.

Inter have now lost in each of their three knockout ties since winning the competition in 2010. Liverpool, meanwhile, have reached the last-eight for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Here are the player ratings for Liverpool:

Alisson - 6.5/10

The Liverpool custodian was called into action early on following Andrew Robertson's inability to clear a cross that allowed Denzel Dumfries to make a shot. Alisson also parried Hakan Calhanoglu's low free-kick away to safety but had no luck with Martinez's strike.

His distribution was good too as he completed 92% of his attempted passes.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

He impeded a cross from Ivan Perisic in the opening stages of the match for a fine defensive intervention but once again, his best bits came at the opposite end. Alexander-Arnold sent in some brilliant crosses and a free-kick which nearly resulted in a goal, while laying out five key passes too.

Joel Matip - 7.5/10

The Cameroonian was solid in defense, making an excellent double-clearance early on before impeding Calhanoglu's effort from 20 yards with a timely block. Matip also rattled the crossbar with a headed attempt from Alexander-Arnold's free-kick.

Virgil van Dijk - 6.5/10

The Liverpool skipper mostly had Martinez in check but failed to track him once and was immediately punished for it. His goalbound header was blocked by Milan Skriniar around the half-hour mark.

Andrew Robertson - 6/10

It was a poor game from Robertson, who looked uncharacteristically sloppy. He also made a few rough challenges, one of which saw him go into the referee's book early in the second half.

Curtis Jones - 7/10

Jones was full of energy, completing 93% of his passes. He also won four of his six attempted ground duels to keep Inter Milan in check.

Fabinho - 8/10

The Brazilian was simply phenomenal, holding onto the ball well and making excellent distributions while looking good defensively too. Fabinho made three interceptions and three tackles, and won five ground duels in a solid display.

Thiago Alcantara - 7.5/10

He created a fantastic opportunity for Salah, who could only hit the frame of the goal, while drawing fouls from Inter with his movement. It was a great overall performance from the Spaniard, who completed 91% of his passes and also made a couple of tackles.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah was a thorn in Inter's side with important recoveries in attacking areas. He even laid out two key passes but the Egyptian had no luck finding the net, hitting the post twice in the second half.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews



76': Mohamed Salah hits the left-hand post.



Just needs to hit the bar for the perfect woodwork hat-trick.



#UCL

Diogo Jota - 6/10

He was the first player to get booked after a clumsy challenge on Skriniar but deserves credit for his pressing game which had Inter on the ropes. However, Jota didn't make much of an impact going forward, recording zero shots on the night.

Sadio Mane - 6/10

The AFCON champion got into some good positions but chances didn't really fall his way. Mane did lay out a key pass and won four of his nine duels despite not getting a single shot on target.

Substitutes

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

The midfielder replaced Alcantara in the 65th minute and helped his side keep the ball better in midfield, completing 97% of his passes.

Naby Keita - 6/10

He injected some much-needed energy into Liverpool's midfield after coming on for Jones in the 65th minute.

Luis Diaz - 6/10

Diaz was denied a potential equalizer in stoppage time for Liverpool with a fine block by Arturo Vidal. He didn't have much to do otherwise after replacing Jota in the 83rd minute.

