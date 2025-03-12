Liverpool 0-1 PSG (1-4 pens.): Reds' Player Ratings as Nunez and Jones miss in the shootout in agonizing defeat | UEFA Champions League 2024-25

Liverpool fell to a 1-0 defeat against Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) on the night to draw 1-1 on aggregate in the UEFA Champions League round of 16.

Due to a stalemate, the game went to extra-time and then penalties, where the Parisians won 4-1 to advance. They will face either Aston Villa or Club Brugge in the next round.

Luis Enrique and PSG arrived at Anfield knowing they would need to score and preferably early, to get a strong hold on the game. Ousmane Dembele gave his team just what they needed with a well-taken goal in the 12th minute to make it 1-0. The teams shared nearly equal possession after that, but Liverpool failed to make the most of their time on the ball.

The Reds managed 10 attempts on goal in the first half, but just one of those was on target. PSG, on the other hand, attempted seven shots, of which four were on target. In a stark contrast to the first leg, it was Liverpool who were running out of luck in the second leg. They trailed heading into the halfway mark.

The second half was a similar story in terms of possession as the teams nearly shared the ball equally. However, this time it was Liverpool's turn to create several chances without scoring, as PSG had done in the first leg. The Reds attempted eight shots, with two of those on target, but missed their chances. Their visitors, on the other hand, failed to hit the target with three attempts.

Both managers made changes as the game headed into extra-time.

The first half of extra-time was a quiet affair as both teams attempted shots but neither was able to hit the target. Managers continued to ring in the changes as they looked to win it at the death. The second period saw PSG create multiple chances, almost knocking Liverpool out in the end, but the game went to penalties.

PSG saw all four takers convert their penalties as Vitinha, Goncalo Ramos, Ousmane Dembele and Desire Doue all scored their goals. Mohamed Salah scored the first penalty for Liverpool, after which Gianluigi Donnarumma denied Darwin Nunez and Curtis Jones.

On that note, here are the player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 8.5/10

Alisson had a decent game in 120 minutes as he made seven saves, two high claims and also played nine long balls. However, he failed to save a single penalty.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 6.5/10

Alexander-Arnold was dribbled past twice, made one error leading to a shot and also lost possession 14 times in a subpar performance.

Ibrahima Konate - 7.5/10

Konate looked composed at the back for Liverpool as he won three duels, making five clearances, two interceptions, one block and one tackle. He also played one key pass.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

Van Dijk had a good game in defence as well, winning six duels and making three tackles, one clearance and one interception. He also played one key pass.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson played well on the left flank as he won two duels, played one key pass and also made two clearances and one block.

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

Gravenberch put in an average performance for the Reds in midfield.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7.5/10

Mac Allister passed the ball with 91% accuracy, including five key passes and four accurate crosses. He also won five duels, making two interceptions and two blocks.

Mohamed Salah - 7.5/10

Salah played the entire 120 minutes and also scored in the shootout. He won six duels and played two key passes as well, but also lost the ball a whopping 31 times.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

He passed the ball with 82% accuracy, including two key passes and one cross. The Hungarian also won six duels in midfield and made one interception too.

Luis Diaz - 7/10

Diaz had a decent game on the left flank as he played one key pass, attempted one shot on target and also won eight duels.

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Jota started up front but failed to make an impact on the match for Liverpool.

Substitutes

Jarell Quansah - 7/10

He replaced Alexander-Arnold and put in a good performance in defence.

Darwin Nunez - 6/10

He had a poor game after coming on and missed in the penalty shootout.

Curtis Jones - 6/10

Jones missed from the spot in the shootout as well in a poor performance.

Cody Gakpo - 6/10

He replaced Diaz but failed to make an impact on the proceedings.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5/10

He replaced Szoboszlai in the second half of extra-time and put in a decent performance.

Wataru Endo - 6.5/10

He replaced Konate after 111 minutes and put in a decent cameo.

