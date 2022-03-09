Liverpool 0(2)-1(1) Inter Milan: 5 Hits and Flops as Inter bow out despite winning at Anfield | UEFA Champions League 2021-22

Inter Milan beat Liverpool 1-0 at Anfield but bowed out of the UEFA Champions League 2-1 on aggregate. Despite a loss on the night, Liverpool moved into the last eight of the competition.

The Reds missed quite a few chances to kill the game, but their inability to do so almost came back to haunt them. The Reds hit the post thrice throughout the game. Mohamed Salah hit the woodwork twice in the second half. Joel Matip also hit the woodwork in the opening half, with his header coming off the crossbar following a brilliant delivery by Trent Alexander-Arnold.

However, it was Inter Milan who opened the scoring on the night through Lautaro Martinez. The Argentine scored a beautiful goal in the 61st minute, smashing into the top corner from the edge of the box to open up the game.

Unfortunately, Alexis Sanchez received his second yellow of the night and was sent off minutes later. Liverpool survived an almighty scare before eventually going through.

On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from either team in the game:

#5 Hit: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool)

Trent Alexander-Arnold in action

Trent Alexander-Arnold was arguably Liverpool's best player against Inter Milan. The 23-year-old was one of the few positives in a game that gave Jurgen Klopp a lot of things to work on. He completely shut down his flank and looked threatening every time he advanced higher up the pitch.

Alexander-Arnold won six duels, made nine recoveries, completed two dribbles successfully, created five chances, made one clearance and intercepted the ball once in a solid performance.

#4 Flop: Alexis Sanchez (Inter Milan)

Alexis Sanchez receives his marching orders.

Alexis Sanchez was having a decent outing, until his red card changed the complexion of the game completely. Although it is debatable whether the red card was a harsh one or not, there is no denying he should have been more careful.

Sanchez received his first yellow of the game for a foul on Thiago Alcantara in the opening half. The Chilean repeated the same mistake again in the 63rd minute, lunging into a reckless challenge against Fabinho to receive his second yellow of the night.

The comeback became tougher for Inter with a man down. And so it proved as the Reds went through despite losing on the night.

#3 Hit: Lautaro Martinez (Inter Milan)

Lautaro Martinez in action against Liverpool

Lautaro Martinez scored the opening goal of the game, and he did so in some style.

The Argentinian international scored a banger after receiving the ball from Alexis Sanchez. Martinez smashed into the top corner from the edge of the box, giving Alisson Becker no chance, as Inter reduced the arrears.

Martinez, despite a poor first-half showing, showed up in the second. He completely revived the game following his goal, giving the Serie A holders a ray of hope. Sadly, it was not enough on the night, especially after Sanchez's sending-off a few minutes later.

#2 Flop: Diogo Jota (Liverpool)

Diogo Jota had a game to forget.

Diogo Jota was practically a no-show for Liverpool against Inter Milan on Tuesday. The Portuguese did not have any impact on proceedings as he cut a forlorn figure. Jota was hardly involved in the gameplay and lost possession on numerous occasions.

He failed to link up with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah up front and was eventually taken off for Luis Diaz in the 83rd minute. Jota was completely neutralized by the visitors, winning just one of his six duels. He also failed to take a shot throughout the game. Meanwhile, his replacement almost scored late on but for a heroic last-ditch clearance from Arturo Vidal.

#1 Hit: Milan Skriniar (Inter Milan)

Milan Skriniar had a great game at Anfield.

Milan Skriniar was a rock at the back for Inter on Tuesday. The 27-year-old defended everything the hosts threw his way. Skriniar won two duels, made nine clearances and made two blocks throughout the game. He completely neutralised Sadio Mane, allowing the Senegalese no breathing space down the flank.

Skriniar and Vidal denied the hosts on numerous occasions, ensuring that nothing got past them. His adaptability following Stephan de Vrij's substitution was commendable. Skriniar led the Inter backline by example and deservedly won the 'Man of the Match' award on the night.

Squawka Football @Squawka



100% tackle success

88% pass accuracy

56 touches

41 passes

9 clearances (most)

4 x possessions won

3 passes into final ⅓

2 duels won

1 cross

0 fouls

0 x dribbled past



A rock at the back.



#UCL @muhammadbutt Milan Škriniar's game by numbers vs. Liverpool:100% tackle success88% pass accuracy56 touches41 passes9 clearances (most)4 x possessions won3 passes into final ⅓2 duels won1 cross0 fouls0 x dribbled pastA rock at the back. @muhammadbutt Milan Škriniar's game by numbers vs. Liverpool:100% tackle success88% pass accuracy56 touches41 passes9 clearances (most)4 x possessions won3 passes into final ⅓2 duels won1 cross0 fouls0 x dribbled pastA rock at the back. #UCL https://t.co/3YDSoamzc0

Inter Milan return to Italy on a high as they now shift their focus on successfully defending their Serie A title. They trail league leaders AC Milan by two points but have a game in hand.

Edited by Bhargav