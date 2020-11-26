Liverpool 0-2 Atalanta | Player Ratings as Reds miss chance to enter last 16 | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

After handing out a 5-0 drubbing in Italy, Liverpool sought to do the same to Atalanta at Anfield on Wednesday night. In stark contrast though, Gian Gasperini’s men were able to right the wrongs of the past with a comfortable 2-0 win. Goals from Josip Ilicic and Robin Gosens were enough to see the Reds suffer a rare defeat at home.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson: 5.5/10

After keeping a clean sheet in Italy, Liverpool’s No. 1 would never have expected to pick the ball out of his net two times tonight. Atalanta’s fervent attacking intent forced the Brazilian into making two saves, as well as conceding two goals, something he’s not used to.

Nico Williams: 5.5/10

As the understudy to one of the best full-backs in Europe, opportunities are hard to come by for Nico Williams. Regardless, the Welsh international was unable to give a good account of himself. His attacking prowess was restricted by an Atalanta team that continuously exploited the space in behind him.

Rhys Williams: 5.5/10

The Liverpool youngster did enough in Italy to earn himself another Champions League start. However, he was up against a much different Atalanta side this time around and was forced to do much more defending than in the previous affair. There were far too many occasions where Atalanta were able to draw the centre-back out of position.

Joel Matip: 6/10

As the team’s only fit senior centre-back, Matip used this outing as a chance to show his boss why he should be starting, regardless of injuries. Atalanta certainly gave him a thorough workout by forcing him to make four clearances, two tackles and engage in seven duels.

Konstantinos Tsimikas: 5.5/10

Gifted a rare start for his new team, Tsimikas did his best to replicate what Robertson does so well down the left flank. He was unable to live up to those high standards and was hooked at the hour mark.

Curtis Jones: 5.5/10

The 19-year-old has become somewhat of a regular in midfield for the Reds recently. Injuries to more established members have opened the gates for Englishman. It was not his night though, as Atalanta steamrolled his team and caused him to lose possession 10 times and lose five duels.

James Milner: 5.5/10

The ever-ready and versatile James Milner had the job of captaining a disjointed Liverpool side. At the anchor of midfield, Milner had his work cut out for him as he was up against a high-pressing Atalanta side which forced him into 15 possession losses.

Georginio Wijnaldum: 6/10

The Dutchman spent most of his time chasing shadows in the midfield, especially the shadow of Papu Gomez. Due to exhaustion, he was hooked off after the hour mark. In his time on the pitch, the 30-year-old won four duels and made three tackles.

Mohamed Salah: 5.5/10

Having returned two negative Covid-19 tests in the space of a few days, Mohamed Salah looked like a man desperate for match fitness. Just like his fellow attackers, the Egyptian was nullified and kept completely quiet in the final third.

Sadio Mane: 5.5/10

Even though he had directly contributed to seven goals in 12 appearances this season, the Senegalese international has performed below his usual high standards.

He continued that poor vein of form with a lacklustre and ineffective display. The fact that Liverpool didn’t have a shot on target all game is indicative of how nullified Mane and his teammates were.

Divock Origi: 5.5/10

Limited to a couple of appearances this season, a former Champions League hero led the line tonight for the Reds. Unfortunately, the Belgian had no impact in his 60 minutes on the pitch.

Substitutes

Diego Jota: 5.5/10

The Portuguese came on in an attempt to salvage something from the game, but was unable to do so.

Fabinho: 6/10

The Brazilian was brought on to regain control of possession and completed 89% of his passes.

Roberto Firmino: 5.5/10

The Brazilian striker came on and didn’t have any effect in the final third.

Andrew Robertson: 5.5/10

He was brought on in an attempt to help Liverpool’s attacking play, and in return provided six crosses in 30 minutes.

Takumi Minamino: N/A

The 25-year-old didn’t have enough time on the pitch to make any impact.