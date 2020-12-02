Liverpool 1-0 Ajax: 5 talking points as Reds top Group D after hard-fought win | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

The two sides battled it out at Anfield today, as Liverpool ran out 1-0 winners against a plucky Ajax side.

Liverpool went into the contest knowing that even a draw against Ajax would clinch qualification into the UEFA Champions League knockout stages. Ajax, on the other hand needed results elsewhere to go their way to even have the slightest chance of qualifying for the next round. Fortunately for them, Midtjylland came away with a draw against Atalanta. The Serie A side needed a win to qualify as well, which made it all to play for going into Matchday 6.

We're into the last 16, Reds 💪🔴

The match started with a bang as Liverpool hit the post in the early minutes, as Curtis Jones curled a strike from the edge of the area. After a few minutes of Liverpool pressure, it was all Ajax, as the Dutch champions played with the freedom and intensity that took them to the Champions League semi-finals two seasons ago. Both sides had chances to score but neither could find the back of the net in the first half.

The second half started out as more of the same, with both sides missing great chances. However, a mistake by Ajax goalkeeper Andre Onana gifted Liverpool with a goal. The Cameroonian shot-stopper came out to collect a Neco Williams cross but pulled out at the last moment without realizing that youngster Curtis Jones was ghosting in at the far post for a tap-in.

Both teams had multiple chances to score but could not put them away, as the game finished 1-0 to the English champions. Liverpool can take it easy on Matchday 6, whereas Ajax have it all to play for, as only a win against Atalanta will see them qualify for the knockout stages of the competition.

"It was for me, one of the most exceptional @championsleague nights we've had."



"It was for me, one of the most exceptional @championsleague nights we've had."

The boss on a brilliant team performance tonight 🙌🔴

Here were 5 talking points from Liverpool's 1-0 win against Ajax

#1 Another game, another injury for Liverpool

Klopp confirmed Alisson is out for two weeks with a hamstring injury

Liverpool's injury woes continued as Brazilian Goalkeeper Alisson has been ruled out for up to two weeks with a hamstring injury that he sustained against Brighton. Alisson joins a long list of injured players that includes, Virgil van Dijk, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, James Milner, Naby Keita, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Xherdan Shaqiri.

Although it didn't really have any effect on them today, the build-up of injuries have to be a worry for Jurgen Klopp going forward.

#2 Young Reds grab the opportunity with both hands

Liverpool's three youngsters put in great performances against Ajax

All the injuries forced Klopp to start three Liverpool academy graduates against Ajax, and all three of them repaid their manager's faith in them by putting in solid performances.

Caoimhin Kelleher, who surprisingly started in goal for Liverpool over No. 2 goalkeeper Adrian, might as well have cemented his place as Alisson's back-up going forward. The Irish youngster was confident in his distribution and pulled off two important saves as Ajax put on the pressure late in the second half. His performance today should mean that Adrian's services are no longer required at Liverpool.

Neco Williams put in a shift at right-back as he deputized for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold. The Welsh international shackled David Neres for the majority of the game and also created two chances for Liverpool, one of which was the cross that was scored by Curtis Jones.

It seems like Curtis Jones has been becoming better and better with every match he plays. The 19-year-old put in the performance of a player far beyond his age, as he played with poise and composure against the Ajax midfield. After rattling the post in the first ten minutes of the game, the young Englishman from Liverpool continued to venture forward and create chances for his teammates. He also showed that he has an eye for goals as he ghosted into the far post to tap in the cross from Williams.

Do not be surprised if Klopp gives his youngsters more opportunities in the future.