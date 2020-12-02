Liverpool 1-0 Ajax: Player Ratings as youngsters step up to help Reds win Group D | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Liverpool qualified for the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 with a 1-0 win over Ajax at Anfield on Tuesday night. The Reds' victory, coupled with Atalanta only managing a 1-1 draw against Midtjylland in Bergamo, means they will finish top of Group, D irrespective of the result in Denmark next week.

Curtis Jones scored the winner for Jurgen Klopp's side in the second half, after Andre Onana failed to deal with a deep cross from Neco Williams from the right flank. Jones made the run to the back post and had the task of tapping the ball into an empty net, after Onana had misread it.

Klopp also gave a Champions League debut to goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the absence of Alisson Becker, who was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Kelleher made a critical save from Klaas-Jan Huntelaar's header right at the end to secure the win for Liverpool.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher - 8/10

An outstanding Champions League debut culminated in Kelleher making a terrific reaction save to deny Huntelaar an equaliser at the end. In addition, he made a couple of other decent saves to deny Noussair Mazraoui, while his distribution with both feet was excellent.

Neco Williams - 8/10

After a tough few weeks, this was a much-needed game for Williams to boost his own self-confidence. He was somewhat fortuitous in getting the assist for Jones' goal, but his defensive performance was terrific. Neres was not an easy opponent, but Williams dealt with him admirably.

Joel Matip - 7/10

Advertisement

Matip didn't seem to lose a single duel in the air in the game. He led the Liverpool defensive line really well and ensured Williams got enough support on the right side of Liverpool's defence.

Fabinho was excellent at centre-back again for Liverpool. His reading of danger was spot on, and he got himself in the right place at the right time on multiple occasions to block shots and cut off passing lanes.

Andy Robertson - 6/10

Robertson suffered a knock to his ankle very early in the game, which seemed to ensure that he was playing within himself. However, he was still solid enough defensively, although he didn't offer as much of a threat going forward as he normally does.

Jordan Henderson - 6/10

The Liverpool skipper started on the right side of a midfield three, presumably to ensure that Williams was never left isolated against Neres. It was a tireless performance from Henderson, and will be rewarded with a rest next week. Klopp is unlikely to take any chances with his squad selection for the game in Denmark.

Georginio Wijnaldum - 6/10

This was Wijnaldum's sixth start in 17 days for Liverpool, which is admirable consistency for Klopp in a period where he has lost so many players to injuries. Once again, Wijnaldum did what was expected of him in midfield, without being spectacular.

Curtis Jones - 9/10

This was a big night for Jones, as he got his first Champions League goal. It was an excellent display of endeavour, as he gambled on the ball falling to him at the far post. He also hit the post with a terrific right-footed strike early in the first half.

Advertisement

Mohamed Salah - 5/10

Salah really didn't play at the level we are used to seeing from him. His decision-making was poor and his passing not up to the mark. He also seemed to be crippled by a compulsive need to take every ball onto his left foot.

Sadio Mane - 5/10

Mane was brilliantly defended by Mazraoui and Schuurs throughout the game. The two Ajax defenders matched the Senegalese for pace, strength and power, which meant that Mane really didn't impact the game at all.

Diogo Jota - 5/10

Jota could have been a little more careful with his touches and passing in attacking areas. Far too often, Liverpool counter-attacks broke down with a heavy touch or a poor pass from Jota.

Substitutes

Roberto Firmino - 6/10

Firmino nearly set up Mane just moments after coming on. He also had a great chance himself when Salah played him through, but Onana made an excellent stop to deny him.

Rhys Williams - N/A

Williams came on during second-half stoppage time to help Liverpool preserve the lead.