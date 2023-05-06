Liverpool 1-0 Brentford: 5 Talking Points as the Reds win six-straight league games | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool secured a well-deserved 1-0 win over Brentford in the Premier League on Saturday, May 6 to move within a point of the top four.

The Reds entered this game on the back of a stunning run of form, picking up maximum points from their last five games. They scored 16 goals in that run as they secured five important wins to bring them closer to the top four. However, Jurgen Klopp's men would require teams above them to drop points if they were to climb up the table.

The Bees, on the other hand, entered this contest on the back of a mixed run of form, wherein they secured two wins, one draw and two defeats. They defeated Chelsea and Nottingham Forest in their last two outings and were comfortable in ninth place in the table prior to kick-off. Thomas Frank named a strong lineup for this game.

Liverpool made a strong start to the game and raced into an early lead as their pressure from kick-off paid dividends. Virgil van Dijk was an unlikely provider as he assisted Mohamed Salah to open the scoring in the 13th minute to make it 1-0. The Reds kept the ball for 59% of the first period and attempted eight shots, hitting the target thrice.

Brentford did reletively well with 41% of the ball, attempting three shots and hitting the target once. Three yellow cards were shown in total in the first period as players from either side did not shy away from going into full-blooded tackles. However, the Bees were unable to build momentum and went into the break a goal down.

Brentford came out for the second half looking to put up a fight as they worked hard to find a way back into the game. The teams shared the ball 50-50 in the second period but Liverpool were better off in the final third. The Reds attempted seven shots on goal and hit the target twice in the second period but were unable to find a way past David Raya in goal.

Both Klopp and Frank made multiple changes as they looked to alter the course of the game for their teams. However, neither managed to score a goal as the Reds held onto secure a vital 1-0 win.

On that note, let's take a look at the five talking points from that game.

#5. Liverpool made a dominant start and scored early

Buoyed by their five-game winning run, Liverpool started this game with supreme confidence as they looked to take the game to Brentford in the early stages. Mohamed Salah opened the scoring to make it 1-0 after just 13 minutes and it seemed to be the moment that the floodgates would open for them.

However, Brentford showed good resilience and served a reminder why they have been one of the most well-coached sides in the league in recent times. They dug deep and defended well to hold off the Reds' onslaught, despite being unable to score a goal themselves.

#4. Brentford can be a remarkable team with a bit more squad depth

Having been promoted from the EFL Championship just two seasons ago, what Thomas Frank and his players have achieved in such a short time is remarkable. They comfortably survived in the Premier League after finishing 13th last season - their first in the competition's history. They have done even better this time around, sitting in ninth place with 50 points.

While Brentford haven't been a one-man team by any means, they have often relied on Ivan Toney, who has scored 20 this season and is the only Bees player to have hit double figures. Others such as Bryan Mbeumo, Mathias Jensen and Josh Dasilva have chipped in with a few goals and assists of their own to support their striker.

Should they add a couple more attackers to offer quality rotation options alongside Toney, they can climb even further up the table under Frank's tutelage.

#3. The Reds have looked solid at the back in recent times

Havign struggled with injury issues throughout the season, Liverpool not only lost their attacking flair earlier, but were also shaky in defense for the majority of the season. That was true until April, when they decided to turn things around and embarked on the winning run they are currently on.

Having crashed out of the FA Cup against Brighton (2-1) and being humbled in the Champions League by Real Madrid (5-2 agg.), Liverpool needed to toughen up to save their season. Huge wins over Manchester United (7-0) and Leeds United were coupled with poor defeats against strugglers Wolves (3-0) and Bournemouth (1-0) as they struggled for consistency.

However, six wins later, the Reds are just a point off fourth-placed Manchester United, who have two games in hand.

#2. Brentford will look to plan for the next few seasons in the Premier League

It is no surprise that Brentford have put in the work both on and off the pitch in the last two seasons to put them in the position they are in despite being a young side in the competition. The club's hierarchy has bestowed incredible faith in manager Thomas Frank, whose system has helped the likes of Toney and Mbeumo flourish for the Bees.

However, with teams around and above them strengthening their squads with every passing window, Brentford will need to invest wisely to keep up with their competitors.

#1. The summer transfer window will be crucial for Liverpool

Liverpool are a side that dominated football in England as well as Europe over the last five seasons. However, age is quickly catching up to some players in key positions and an inability to field like-for-like backups is what ultimately cost them this season.

With their owners unlikely to fund a massive spending spree in the summer, Klopp will need to offload some players to fund any high-profile signings for Liverpool.

