Liverpool 1-0 Everton: Five talking points as Reds secure Merseyside derby win to continue title charge 

Liverpool secured a 1-0 win over Everton in the Merseyside derby on Wednesday, April 2, to continue their title charge. The table toppers ground out a win from the stubborn Toffees to hand them just their third league defeat in 2025. Diogo Jota bagged the sole goal in the match after being set up by Luis Diaz.

The win sees the Reds sit four games away from the Premier League title with a 12-point lead over Arsenal with eight games left. The 246th Merseyside derby raised a few talking points, five of which are:

#5 A rare Mohamed Salah stinker for Liverpool

A notable talking point in this game was how poor Mohamed Salah was for Liverpool. The Egyptian is typically the star of the show for the Merseyside outfit but had a disappointing 90-minute run against the Toffees.

Salah lost the most duels in the match (11), failed to create a chance, and managed just one shot in 90 minutes (via Fotmob). The Egyptian star can afford a bad game for the Reds, with his tally of 27 Premier League goals and 17 assists seeing him enjoy one of the best individual campaigns in the league's history.

#4 David Moyes's fabulous Everton improvements

After his return to Everton, David Moyes has helped the club return to stability after flirting with relegation earlier in the season. The Merseyside-based club have lost just four times this calendar year and look like a genuinely daunting prospect to face.

Arne Slot's side will be pleased to secure the win, and Moyes's side will be keen to go on another nine-game unbeaten run after losing to their cross-town rivals.

#3 Luis Diaz shines for Liverpool

Luis Diaz was fabulous against Everton, assisting the winning goal. The Colombian forward will be keen to maintain his form in the games to come, with the league title within touching distance of the Reds.

Diaz completed 54 of 59 passes, created six chances and made five successful dribbles. He also took three shots and won eight of 12 duels before coming off in the 86th minute (via Fotmob).

#2 Ryan Gravenberch continues to impress for Liverpool

The Dutch midfielder continues to impress in midfield under Arne Slot, and he showed his quality again against Everton. The former Ajax and Bayern Munich star paired fabulously with Alexis Mac Allister to help the hosts maintain dominance in midfield.

Gravenberch completed 72 of 81 passes, tested the keeper once, made seven recoveries, and won six of 11 duels in the match (via Fotmob).

#1 Everton's shocking Anti-football performance

Despite praising David Moyes for breathing life into Everton following his return to the club, the Toffees were dire to watch at Anfield. The visitors did not manage a shot on target and had just 26% of the ball.

The Reds will be glad to have secured the win over their opponents, who pulled off their best Getafe impression for 90 minutes.

