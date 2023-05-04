Liverpool 1-0 Fulham: 5 talking points as Salah penalty guides Reds past misfiring Cottagers | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool beat Fulham 1-0 in the Premier League on Wednesday as Mohamed Salah's penalty secured his team their fifth win in a row.

The Reds were not at their attacking best in the game but took their only real chance of the match as Salah buried his spot kick through the middle after Darwin Nunez was fouled inside the area by Issa Diop.

Fulham had two good chances in the game through Carlos Vinicius, but saw both his efforts saved by Alisson. Then, in the 94th minute, Bobby Reid blazed a shot over the bar from just six yards out, spurning a great chance to equalize at the death.

The Cottagers succumbed to their third consecutive loss in the league to drop to 10th position while Liverpool consolidated their position in fifth place after five wins on the bounce.

Here are the five talking points from the match:

#5 Alisson reminds everyone of his class

The Reds custodian was at the top of his game

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson hasn't had the best of the Premier League season, conceding 42 goals in 34 games, but it was more down to a lackluster defense in front of him.

Last night, the Brazilian demonstrated his class with two fabulous saves, both of which were crucial in helping his team win. In the 15th minute, he was at full stretch to deny Carlos Vinicius and then again in the 79th minute from point-blank range.

Then, in the last four minutes of normal time, Alisson showed excellent anticipation to come off his line and collect the ball ahead of Bobby Reid, who looked to connect with a defense-splitting pass.

He deserved his 12th clean sheet of the season, joint third-most in the league with Arsenal's Aaron Ramsdale.

#4 Ibrahima Konate marks 50th club appearance with stellar display

A rock in defense

Liverpool defender Ibrahima Konate made his 50th appearance for the club in all competitions last night and marked his landmark appearance with a solid performance in defense.

The Frenchman showed excellent positional awareness and vision to hold the fort for the Reds while also displaying his aerial prowess. He made four clearances and one interception in the game and won four aerial duels.

His best contribution of the night was a brilliant challenge to deny Sasa Lukic in the penalty area as the midfielder looked to run onto a through ball from Harry Wilson in the 26th minute.

#3 Fulham missed talisman Mitrovic

The Brazilian missed two chances

Fulham had their chances in the game but weren't clinical enough to convert them. Perhaps with Aleksandar Mitrovic leading the charge, it could've been a different story?

Carlos Vinicius had two good chances in the game and missed both.

His effort from the edge of the box in the 15th minute was saved by Alisson at full stretch. Then, with just over 10 minutes remaining on the clock, the Brazilian slalomed past Virgil van Dijk and Jordan Henderson inside the box, only to see his shot from point-blank range saved by Alisson once again.

Without Mitrovic, who's been banned for eight games for pushing a referee during their FA Cup quarter-final clash with Manchester United, Fulham's goalscoring average has dropped from 1.40 to one per game in the league.

#2 Salah puts penalty woes behind him

Salah emphatically buried his penalty

For all his goalscoring might, Mohamed Salah hasn't been clinical with penalties this season. He has missed two attempts in the last two months alone (against Bournemouth and Arsenal), so anxiety engulfed the Anfield cauldron when he stepped up to take another on last night.

This time around, Salah made no mistake, firing his attempt down the middle as Bernd Leno jumped the wrong way.

Salah now has 18 goals in the league this season, behind only Erling Haaland (35), Harry Kane (25) and Ivan Toney (20), and will be gunning to add a few more in their last four games of the season.

#1 Liverpool are back

The Reds on their best run of the last 13 months

With five Premier League wins in a row, it's safe to say that Liverpool are back to their best. After blowing hot and cold for most of the season, the Reds have finally managed to add some consistency to their performance and this is their best run in the top-flight since April last year, when they won 10 in a row.

Sure, Liverpool weren't exactly devastating last night, but they took their only real chance of the game and kept Fulham at bay with one of their best defensive performances of the season.

Liverpool's current run has also helped Jurgen Klopp's troops solidify their position in fifth as they are on course to secure a Europa League spot after appearing to miss out on European football altogether next season.

