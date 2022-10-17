Liverpool 1- 0 Manchester City: 5 talking points as Reds find redemption in hard-fought triumph over great rivals

So much has Liverpool and Manchester City dominated the English game in recent seasons that the clash between the two has become the de facto El Clasico of the Premier League. Fans of the titanic contest weren't disappointed by the offering on Sunday (October 16) as Liverpool pulled off a 1-0 win in a fiery encounter at Anfield.

Under Pep Guardiola, Manchester City have been an unstoppable force in the Premier League, with Jurgen Klopp's great team only managing to upstage them once to the title. However, the Reds have often run them very, very close. The games between the two teams tend to be a delight to savour for football aficionados.

Sunday's game wasn't as exhilarating as some of the other Liverpool-City games in the recent past, but there were chances, drama and passion aplenty nonethless. City came into the game as the much better team on paper, dominating the league once again and narrowly trailing surprise leaders Arsenal. Meanwhile, Klopp's men had endured a miserable start to their campaign and were in the bottom half of the standings.

However, any preconceived notions that this would be a cakewalk for Erling Haaland and co. were quickly put to rest, as Liverpool seemed up for it from the word go. They pressed hard and high and fought for every ball. Both teams managed half-chances in the first half but failed to capitalise.

The hosts nearly went ahead at the start of the second half, with Mohammed Salah's shot sent wide of the post by Ederson's fingertips. City began to pass the ball better in the second half as well and enjoyed more possession.

The visitors thought they were rewarded for their efforts when the impressive Phil Foden turned the ball into the net via a Joe Gomez deflection. Howeverm referee Anthony Tailor ruled that goal out after a VAR review, as Haaland had fouled Fabinho in the build-up. A livid Guardiola nearly lost his bearings at the decision, but the game went on.

The Reds were rewarded for their efforts in the 76th minute. A punt upfield by Alisson was horribly misread by Joan Cancelo, who tried to snatch the ball early but failed to connect.

Salah pounced on it to turn the Portuguese inside out and had a clear run at the goal. He encountered Ederson again but this time made no mistake in slotting it to his left. As City pushed for the equaliser, spaces opened up behind their backline, and Liverpool had a few more chances to score another but couldn't.

Meanwhile, Klopp was sent off after protesting a call by the officials in which they deemed Salah was not fouled in a move high up inside the City half. The referee found the German to be too strong in his protests and promptly sent him to the stands.

Eventually, Liverpool held on for a 1-0 win to move up to eighth with 13 points from nine games. City remain second with 23 from ten, four behind the Gunners.

On that note, here are the five talking points from another feisty Liverpool-City game:

#1 Klopp's men rediscover their mojo

Jurgen Klopp was the happier manager at full time.

This wasn't vintage Liverpool, but they definitely seem to be getting there on the evidence of this game.

The gegenpress was on from the start. Andy Robertson marauded down the left wing in characteristic fashion. Harvey Elliott and Diogo Jota hassled for every ball, and Salah found the winner in typical Salah fashion.

After a series of disappointments that led to questions about Klopp's future, the City win could engender a redemptive run for the Merseysiders.

#2 Haaland draws rare blank

Erling Haaland (right) drew a rare blank.

Since joining City, he has been hailed as the force of nature, the wunderkind, and the boy who will break all scoring records. Erling Haaland has almost scored for fun. It's already a 20-goal season for the Norwegian, and we are only in October.

Defences across England and Europe have struggled to cope with Haaland's power, shooting prowess, intelligence and positioning. However, have Liverpool found the secret formula to stop the unstoppable?

Haaland played the entire 90 minutes at Anfield on Sunday but cut a frustrated figure for most of it. Joe Gomez and Virgil Van Dijk kept him in a tight leash and the few shots he did manage at goal were easily saved by Alisson.

The Norwegian was also responsible for the foul that led to the cancelation of Foden's goal. If nothing else, this performance proves that there's a human underneath Haaland's machine-like exterior.

#3 King Salah comes good at right time for Liverpool

Salah's winner floors City.

Questions marks were raised about the Pharaoh after he made a slow start to the season. However, he showed his class in a quickfire hat-trick against Rangers in the UEFA Champions League in midweek.

Tonight, Salah showed he could bring his A game to the table in the biggest games. It wasn't just his cool finish that will give heart to Liverpool fans, but his entire performance that had the characteristic swag, which has made the Egyptian one of the top players in the world.

This was also his 121st goal in the Premier League for the Reds.

He has now gone past Steven Gerrard on the list and is currently second, seven behind topper Robbie Fowler (128).

#4 Cancelo has nightmarish outing; De Bruyne fails to find feet

De Bruyne had a rare off night.

When City's best players are in full bloom, they seem virtually unstoppable. Unfortunately,that wasn't the case on the night. Joao Cancelo at right-back had a game to forget. He was at fault for the Reds goal, often overran the ball or misjudged his touch and offered very little in attack.

Meanwhile, City's most creative player, Kevin De Bruyne was a pale shadow of his usually brilliant self as well. One of the best playmakers in the game right now, De Bruyne had picked up nine assists in as many league games this season till Sunday. Against Liverpool, though, all his attempts at unlocking the stubborn Liverpoo defence came to a naught.

#5 Tensions flare; both managers lose cool

Guardiola came up second-best to Klopp at Anfield.

To say this was one of the biggest games in the season for both clubs would not be an understatement.

Often, in recent seasons, Liverpool vs City has determined the fate of the league. Both teams have played at an astoundingly high quality in the last few seasons, with technically gifted players dotted all across the park for either side. Hence, tempers and tensions tend to rise in this game more than in others.

Sunday was no different. Tackles began flying in from the word go, with Bernardo Silva and Robertson clashing early. It went on till late in the game, with Thiago sliding in to Rodri. Liverpool also released a statement saying there were unacceptable chants from the away end and graffiti that referenced football stadium tragedies.

The managers also lost their cool, with Guardiola left incensed by the cancelled goal and Klopp getting sent off for his excessive protests at the denial of a foul. The German lost his temper but will be the happier of the two managers as his team won the battle that mattered.

