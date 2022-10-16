Liverpool 1-0 Manchester City: Reds' Player Ratings as Mohamed Salah scores the match-winning goal | Premier League 2022-23

Liverpool defeated Manchester City 1-0 in an enthralling contest at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, October 16. The result means Liverpool is back in the top half of the table with 13 points from nine games.

The Reds came into this all-important clash on the back of an entertaining game against Arsenal which they, unfortunately, lost 3-2. Jurgen Klopp made a few changes as he brought James Milner in for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Manchester City began the game on the front foot as they kept 54% possession of the ball and attempted eight shots in the first period. However, just three of those were on target as Liverpool sat deep and defended in numbers. All of Liverpool's back-four made good starts to the game as they looked in control.

Rodri and Kevin De Bruyne made strong starts for the visitors as they looked to try and win to close the gap on Arsenal. Bernardo Silva, too, passed the ball around well and dribbled it with finesse. However, they failed to create goalscoring chances.

After a rather uneventful first period, the teams went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

The game burst into life in the second half as several players were booked, arguments were made by both sets of players and mainly, the match-winning goal was scored.

Pep Guardiola made substitutions early in the second half in a bid to try and shift the balance in their favor. Phil Foden even appeared to have handed Manchester City the lead. However, VAR cancelled the goal upon review. Players from both sides received yellow cards as they clashed with each other and the referee.

Mohamed Salah had the last laugh, though, as he scored the ultimate winner after 76 minutes. Alisson played a long ball upfield, which Salah judged well and used his body to turn and get past Ruben Dias. The Egyptian then finished the move off with a brilliant finish to make it 1-0 after 76 minutes.

Liverpool held on to secure a crucial win. That said, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 8.5/10

Alisson had a great game as he provided an assist for Salah's winning goal. He also made six key stops to keep Liverpool in the game.

James Milner - 7/10

Milner was handed a start and he captained the side to a much-needed win.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Gomez made a good start to the game and looked solid in defense. He won four of his seven duels and made six clearances and three tackles. He also played five accurate long balls.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

Van Dijk looked solid at the back for Liverpool. He won two of his three duels and made seven clearances, two tackles and one interception. He also played two accurate long balls.

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson looked lively on the left flank and often ventured forward in attack as well.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Fabinho had a decent game in the middle of the park but was booked for a foul.

Thiago Alcantara - 7/10

Thiago looked composed in the middle of the park for Liverpool. He won seven of his 11 duels and played two accurate long balls. He also made two interceptions and four tackles.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5/10

Elliott started out-wide for Liverpool and had a decent game.

Mohamed Salah - 6.5/10

Salah scored what proved to be the winning goal in the 76th minute. He attempted three shots, with one on target and the other two off the mark. He missed one big chance.

Diogo Jota - 7/10

Jota had a decent game. He won eight of his 13 duels and made five tackles and one clearance. He also played one accurate cross and one accurate long ball.

Roberto Firmino - 7/10

Firmino started the game but did not make an impact in the final third.

Substitutes

Darwin Nunez, Jordan Henderson, Fabio Carvalho, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kostas Tsimikas - N/A

They all came on late in the game and did not do enough to warrant a rating.

