Liverpool 1-0 Wolves: 3 Reasons Why The Reds Won The Game

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Liverpool added yet another win to their amazing tally with an entertaining game that saw them pick up three points at Wolves' expense. While it was exciting and filled with a lot of tension for both sides, the controversial VAR sadly marred the game.

Wolves started defensively, holding off a consistent Liverpool attack that saw the hosts keeping possession for long periods in the early minutes of the game. Soon enough, the first good chance of the game came with Mohamed Salah booting the ball over the bar after a pass from Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp's gengenpressing tactics were in full swing as Wolves struggled to keep hold of the ball for more than a few seconds. Roberto Firmino, Mo Salah, and Sadio Mane were constant thorns in the Wolves defense, but Rui Patricio was on hand to save them from conceding a good number of times.

Notably, Alexander-Arnold continued his dominating control of the game from his wing, driving into the attack and whipping pinpoint crosses into the final third for the strikers to finish. Virgil van Dijk also played his part moving forward with accurate long balls towards the wing-forwards in a bid to rapidly begin attacks.

Wolves did a good job limiting Liverpool's defense, but they couldn't hold on to a draw forever as Liverpool finally scored a controversial goal in the 42nd minute. Adam Lallana hit the ball into Sadio Mane's path, setting up the Senegalese international to score a solid goal. However, the goal was immediately annulled by the referee who called for a handball on Lallana. VAR replays showed that the ball did not touch Lallana's arm, and to Wolves' dismay, the goal stood.

Barely 10 minutes after, Wolves retaliated with a goal, setting the mood for the game as they equalized thanks to a great goal from Pedro Neto. Suspicions of offside arise, and VAR is consulted once more. To the shock of the away side, Jonny was adjudged to be offside during the buildup to the goal, and the goal decision was annulled.

Both sides continued the struggle to find goals, but to no avail, as the match ended with the lone goal by Sadio Mane. Wolves will certainly feel unhappy about the result, but nothing can be done now. While Wolves sit in eighth place following the latest run of results, Liverpool looks unstoppable and have consolidated their first position.

Without further ado, let's take a look at three reasons why Liverpool won the game.

#3 VAR Decisions

Liverpool FC v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

While VAR has increasingly become more unpopular than ever since its entry to the English Premier League, opinions about it have worsened thanks to this game.

Wolves and the traveling fans will certainly feel unfairly treated with VAR concluding that Adam Lallana did not commit a handball, even though it looked like one. The second goal of the game by Wolves was disallowed when VAR adjudged Jonny to be offside just before he sent the ball into Neto to score.

People feel that VAR poorly judged the offside and is currently worsening football as a whole, but it can also be argued that VAR is very accurate. That, of course, maybe part of the problem.

