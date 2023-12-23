Liverpool 1-1 Arsenal: Gunners' Player Ratings as Gabriel bags his first goal of the season in an entertaining draw | Premier League 2023-24

Arsenal and Liverpool played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, December 23.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins, one draw and one defeat - the exact run of form as Liverpool. Mikel Arteta's men sealed qualification for the Champions League knockouts with a 1-1 draw against PSV Eindhoven, before defeating Brighton 2-0 in the league to return to the top.

The Spaniard fielded an unchanged lineup from the game against the Seagulls for this blockbuster clash.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal made an electric start to the game and hit the ground running with a goal in the fourth minute. Having won a free-kick near the halfway line, Martin Odegaard delivered a perfect ball into the box for Gabriel Magalhaes to nod in to make it 1-0. However, the Gunners failed to capitalize on their dominant start.

They dropped off a little and allowed Liverpool to create a few chances and gain some momentum. The hosts benefitted from a mistake by Oleksandr Zinchenko as Mohamed Salah was allowed to cut in and fire the ball into the roof of the net to make it 1-1 after 29 minutes.

Players on both teams were booked as the game occasionally got heated. However, Liverpool and Arsenal were tied 1-1 at the break.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal made a decent start to the second half but were met with a buzzing Liverpool side on a high from the end of the first-half. They showed more resilience and looked to keep the ball for longer spells as the Gunners looked to build from the back.

Both Klopp and Arteta turned to their respective benches midway through the second period as they looked to snatch the win from the other late on.

Arsenal were lucky late in the game as Trent Alexander-Arnold squandered a 5v2 opportunity by smashing the ball against the crossbar.

The game ended in a 1-1 draw as the Gunners retained their spot at the top of the table. On that note, let's take a look at their player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 7/10

Raya made two saves in the game and distributed the ball with 25% accuracy.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White won two duels, making four interceptions, two tackles and one clearance. He also played two key passes.

William Saliba - 7/10

Saliba was calm and composed in defense. He won five duels, making three clearances, two tackles and one interception. He also played three long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

The Brazilian made a strong start to the game and scored a fourth-minute header for his first goal of this season. He won just one duel, but made seven clearances and one tackle.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 6.5/10

Zinchenko made a poor mistake in the build-up to Liverpool's equalizer by Mo Salah in the first half. He won five duels, including three tackles and two clearances. The Ukrainian also played four long balls.

Declan Rice - 7/10

Rice had a good game in midfield as he passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including four long balls. He also won three duels, making five clearances, two tackles and two interceptions.

Martin Odegaard - 8/10

Odegaard started well and assisted Gabriel's goal early in the first half. He passed the ball with 84% accuracy, including three key passes and three long balls.

Kai Havertz - 6.5/10

Havertz had a decent game but was booked for a foul, meaning he will miss Arsenal's next game against West Ham.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli made a slow start to the game and struggled to make an impact for Arsenal. He was often bullied off the ball and struggled to get past his markers. He was replaced by Trossard midway through the second half.

Gabriel Jesus - 7/10

Jesus had an eventful game and was effective on the ball. He attempted four shots but just one of them was on target. Jesus passed the ball with 85% accuracy and also won four duels.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Saka had an eventful game as he was in the thick of duels with multiple opponents. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, three key passes, two long balls and one cross. He won six duels, making one interception and one tackle.

Substitutes

Leandro Trossard - 6/10

Trossard replaced Martinelli but was unable to make the desired impact for Arsenal.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah replaced Jesus late in the game and played well.

Paul Merson has predicted the result of Liverpool vs Arsenal and other GW 18 fixtures! Click here