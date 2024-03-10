Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City: Cityzens' Player Ratings as John Stones scores from a smart corner in end-to-end game | Premier League 2023-24

Manchester City were held to a 1-1 draw by Liverpool at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, March 10.

City entered this game on the back of an incredible run of form. They won each of their five games across competitions prior to this contest and were in top form. Their last outing was a 3-1 win against FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League to secure their place in the quarter-finals.

Pep Guardiola knew a win would take them top of the league. He fielded a strong lineup for this blockbuster clash.

Both Manchester City and Liverpool made good starts to the game and shared the ball nearly equally in the first half. Both teams had seven attempts on goal. However, City were slightly more accurate in front of goal with four shots on target compared to the Reds' one.

This momentum helped City as they grabbed the lead after 23 minutes. Kevin De Bruyne showed great presence of mind to play his corner towards the near post as John Stones met it to score. There were no more significant chances in the first period as the visitors led 1-0 at the break.

Things did not go well for Manchester City at the start of the second period. Goalkeeper Ederson made a sloppy mistake and fouled Darwin Nunez in the box to concede a penalty. Alexis Mac Allister stepped up and scored to level the game after 50 minutes.

Both Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp made changes as they looked to grab a late win. Liverpool were arguably spared their blushes as Manchester City hit the woodwork twice in the second period. However, neither side managed to alter the scoreline as the game ended in a draw.

On that note, let's take a look at Manchester City's player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Ederson - 6/10

Ederson made one save in the game but conceded a penalty after a rash foul, which he was booked for. He was subbed off injured in the 56th minute.

Kyle Walker - 7/10

Walker had a good game in defence as he won six duels, making three clearances, three tackles and two interceptions. He also played two long balls.

Manuel Akanji - 6.5/10

Akanji was decent at the back as he won four duels, making four clearances and three interceptions.

Nathan Ake - 7/10

Ake had a good game for Manchester City. He won five duels, making four clearances, three tackles and two interceptions. He also played one long ball.

Rodri - 7.5/10

Rodri passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including one key pass and eight long balls. He won four duels, making three tackles and two clearances.

John Stones - 7.5/10

Stones had a great game and put his team ahead in the 23rd minute. He won all three of his duels, making two clearances, one interception and two blocks.

Phil Foden - 6/10

Foden had a rather poor game as he lost possession of the ball 18 times. He attempted two shots of which one was a big chance that he missed.

Bernardo Silva - 6.5/10

Silva had a decent game as he passed the ball with 84% accuracy. He also won six duels but was booked for a foul.

Kevin De Bruyne - 7.5/10

De Bruyne passed the ball with 64% accuracy, including three key passes and two crosses. He provided a lovely assist for Stones' goal.

Julian Alvarez - 6.5/10

Alvarez had a decent game as he attempted one shot on target and won three duels.

Erling Haaland - 7/10

Haaland attempted one shot on target and played three key passes in a decent performance.

Substitutes

Stefan Ortega - 7.5/10

Ortega came on in the second half and made four incredible saves to keep Manchester City in the game.

Mateo Kovacic - 6.5/10

Kovacic replaced De Bruyne in the second half and passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including one key pass.

Jeremy Doku - 7/10

Doku put in an energetic cameo and even hit the post late in the game.