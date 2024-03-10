Liverpool 1-1 Manchester City: Reds' Player Ratings as Mac Allister scores from the spot in a thrilling draw | Premier League 2023-24

Liverpool were held to a 1-1 draw by Manchester City at Anfield in the Premier League on Sunday, March 10.

The Reds entered this game on the back of a great run of form. They won each of their last seven games leading up to this contest, scoring 21 goals. Their last outing was a comprehensive 5-1 win against Sparta Prague away from home.

Jurgen Klopp fielded a strong lineup for this game as Mohamed Salah was fit enough to be included among the substitutes.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool made a good start to the game and shared possession nearly equally with Manchester City in the first half. They kept the ball for 53% of the first half and attempted seven shots, with just one on target. City attempted the same number of shots but hit the target four times.

John Stones gave the visitors the lead after 23 minutes as Kevin De Bruyne played a lovely corner to the front post. The delivery caught Caoimhin Kelleher by surprise as Stones tucked the ball underneath him. Manchester City carried a one-goal lead into the break.

Expand Tweet

Both Liverpool and Manchester City had similar possession stats for the second half as they did in the first. The Reds had a bit more urgency to their play as the pushed forward in attack in the early exchanges. Darwin Nunez broke into City's box and was brought down by Ederson as the Reds were awarded a penalty.

Alexis Mac Allister stepped up and kept his cool to score from the spot to make it 1-1. Both managers made multiple changes as they looked to snatch the win. Manchester City hit the woodwork twice in the second half as Liverpool arguably escaped with a point.

That said, let's take a look at the Reds' player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Caoimhin Kelleher - 7.5/10

Kelleher made five saves throughout the game and distributed the ball with 75% accuracy, including eight long balls.

Conor Bradley - 7/10

Bradley had a good game as he won seven duels, making four tackles, two interceptions and two clearances.

Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Quansah had a decent game in defence as he won two duels, making three clearances and one block. He also played six long balls.

Virgil van Dijk - 7.5/10

Van Dijk won five duels in defence, making four tackles, four interceptions and two clearances. He also played six long balls.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Gomez had a good game in defence as he won four duels, making three tackles, one interception and one clearance.

Alexis Mac Allister - 7.5/10

Mac Allister had a great game for Liverpool and scored the leveler in the second half. He passed the ball with 82% accuracy and won eight duels, making four tackles.

Wataru Endo - 7/10

Endo passed the ball with 96% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won five duels, making three tackles and two interceptions.

Dominik Szoboszlai - 7/10

Szoboszlai had a good game in midfield as he played one key pass. He also attempted three shots but hit the target just once.

Harvey Elliott - 7/10

Elliott had a decent game as he passed the ball with 78% accuracy, including one key pass and one long ball.

Darwin Nunez - 7/10

Nunez had a very eventful game as he hit the woodwork once and won a penalty for Liverpool. He attempted one shot on target and also won six duels.

Luis Diaz - 6.5/10

Diaz passed the ball with 89% accuracy, including three key passes. He also won six duels but squandered two great chances as he fired both his attempts off-target.

Substitutes

Andrew Robertson - 7/10

Robertson replaced Bradley in the second half and played well.

Mohamed Salah - 7/10

Salah came on in the second half and attempted three shots with just one on target. He also played three long balls and one key pass.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

Gakpo replaced Nunez and put in a good performance.