Liverpool 1-1 Tottenham Hotspur: Player Ratings as goals from Heung-min Son and Luis Diaz share spoils between the sides | Premier League 2021-22

Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur played out a 1-1 draw at Anfield in the Premier League on Saturday, May 7.

The Reds came into this game on the back of a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in their last league game. Spurs, on the other hand, saw off Leicester City 3-1 at home in their last game. Both sides were keen to grab all three points to fuel their respective ambitions for the season.

Liverpool began the game as the stronger side, with Sadio Mane making a sharp start with an early shot on target. Jordan Henderson looked sharp in midfield as he put in a great tackle to thwart Harry Kane's advances. The hosts dominated possession for long phases of the game as they looked to break the deadlock.

Spurs built some moves from the back through Dejan Kulusevski, who looked great in attack against the Reds. He dribbled well and drove towards the goal on multiple occasions. However, with a lack of support on either wing, his influence on the game began fading.

Both Liverpool and Spurs hit the woodwork in the first half. Virgil van Dijk saw his header smash against the bar for the hosts. Meanwhile, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg saw his shot from distance hit the upright late in the first half.

After a one-sided half in terms of ball retention, Liverpool and Spurs went into the break deadlocked at 0-0.

Liverpool began the second half with a bit more vigor and intent on their play. They earned more set-pieces and looked threatening down the flanks. Both Trent Alexander-Arnold and Andrew Robertson pressed high up and left spaces behind them.

Spurs did well to target these gaps as Ryan Sessegnon was played the ball down the left flank. He did well to square it to Heung-Min Son, who tapped in to make it 1-0 after 56 minutes. It was a huge goal in the context of the title race as well as the top-four.

However, their hopes and dreams were soon brought crashing back to the ground. Thiago Alcantara passed the ball to Luis Diaz, whose shot took a wicked deflection off Rodrigo Bentancur and made its way into the goal. With the score at 1-1, the sides continued to press for a winner.

However, neither Liverpool nor Spurs came close to winning the game and it ended 1-1. That said, let's take a look at the player ratings from the contest.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 6/10

Alisson put in a decent performance in goal and made two saves throughout the game.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 7.5/10

He ventured up and down the wing and created several opportunities to cross the ball. He played five accurate long balls and five crosses. He also won four of his eight ground duels and played one key pass.

Ibrahima Konate - 6.5/10

Konate's pace proved to be vital for the hosts as he made some great covering runs. He made three clearances and two interceptions. Konate also won five of his 11 duels.

Virgil van Dijk - 7/10

The Dutchman made a positive start to the game and was instrumental in organizing Liverpool's defense.

Andrew Robertson - 6.5/10

The Scotsman made a bright start to the game and bombed up and down the left flank. He was in the no-man's land for Spurs' goal as he could not clear the ball in time.

Jordan Henderson - 6.5/10

Henderson looked sharp in attack as well as defense. He made an important challenge on Harry Kane early in the game to set the tone for his side. He was subbed off midway through the second half.

Fabinho - 6.5/10

Fabinho was a bit over-enthusiastic with his physical approach. He was lucky not to get booked in the first half. He continued to commit fouls and was eventually penalized late in the second half.

Thiago Alcantara - 7.5/10

Thiago did very well to win the ball back a few times as Liverpool maintained their high-intensity pressing. He played 11 accurate long balls and won six of his 12 duels.

Mohamed Salah - 6.5/10

Salah looked lively on the wing, carrying the ball goalwards in a bid to create goalscoring chances for himself and his teammates.

Sadio Mane - 7.5/10

Mane attempted the first shot on target in the game. He had a solid outing as he played three key passes.

Luis Diaz - 8/10

The Colombian made a strong start to the game. He scored Liverpool's only goal tonight.

Substitutes

Diogo Jota - 6/10

Jota looked like a shell of himself after coming on.

Konstantinos Tsimikas - 6.5/10

He put in a decent shift after replacing Robertson but was booked soon after coming on.

Naby Keita - N/A

He came on late in the game and was booked. Other than that, he did not do much.

Spurs Player Ratings

Hugo Lloris - 6.5/10

Lloris had his work cut out as his defenders seemed to be giving away possession easily. He made two saves throughout the game.

Cristian Romero - 6.5/10

Romero made a slow start to the game and made a few ill-timed challenges. However, he made eight clearances, one interception and one blocked shot.

Eric Dier - 7/10

Dier looked solid at the heart of Spurs' defense. He made 11 clearances, blocked three shots and made two interceptions.

Ben Davies - 7/10

Davies put in a decent shift for his side. He was booked later on for stopping Salah on a Liverpool counter.

Emerson Royal - 7.5/10

Royal made a decent start to the game and seemed to fall off the pace as it progressed. He won seven of his 11 duels

Rodrigo Bentancur - 7/10

Bentancur did well in midfield initially, putting in a combative performance in the middle of the park.

Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg 7.5/10

Hojbjerg seemed eager to take the initiative and drove forward with the ball on multiple occasions. He attempted a shot late in the first half that hit the left upright.

Ryan Sessegnon - 7.5/10

He looked nervy from the start and made clearances that fell kindly to Liverpool players. He provided the assist for Spurs' goal. He was also booked later in the game for a foul on Salah.

Dejan Kulusevski - 7/10

Kulusevski looked encouraging as ever going in front.

Heung-min Son - 7.5/10

Son did not see much of the ball as his influence in the game kept reducing with time. However, he scored an all-important three-pointer from inside the box.

Harry Kane - 7/10

Apart from a run early in the first period, Kane could barely do much to influence the proceedings. Liverpool's defenders did well to keep their time on the ball under check.

Substitutes

Davinson Sanchez, Harry Winks and Steven Bergwijn - N/A

The trio came on late in the game and did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

