Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea: 5 talking points

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Goalscorers: Daniel Sturridge 58’; Emerson Palmieri 79’ and Eden Hazard 85’.

Liverpool played host to Chelsea on Wednesday night in the third round of the 2018/19 Carabao Cup tie. A win against Southampton in the Premier League fixture on Saturday marked Liverpool's best ever start to a season in the club's history. The Reds have won seven consecutive matches since the start of 2018/19 season.

On the other hand, the Blues are not far behind. With five wins and a draw in the Premier League, they are currently level on points with Manchester City in third place. They are playing well under Maurizio Sarri at the moment and could even challenge for silverware this season.

With a busy Premier League and European schedule ahead, both teams made a plethora of changes to their starting lineup, eight to be precise. Cahill returned to Chelsea lineup while Fabinho got his first start in Liverpool colors.

Chelsea came back from a goal down to snatch the game 2-1 at Anfield. Sturridge’s 58th-minute strike was canceled out by Emerson in the 79th minute. Eden Hazard continued his good start to the season with the decisive 86th-minute winner.

On that note, let’s take a look at five key talking points from the game.

#1 Hazard’s 2018/19 campaign is getting better and better

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Eden Hazard is on a roll at the moment. The Belgian international was phenomenal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and continued his scintillating form for Chelsea in the Premier League. In just 4 Premier League starts this season, the 27-year-old has scored five goals and assisted two more.

Eden Hazard is at the top of his game right now and simply unstoppable. He was the match-winner for Chelsea once again on Wednesday night. Trailing by 1-0, Chelsea needed an inspiration and Hazard was the man to provide it.

Emerson leveled the game 1-1 in the 79th minute and Eden Hazard nailed it in the 85th minute. It was a moment of brilliance from the Belgian who zoomed past Liverpool players and found the back of the net with an incredible solo strike. It could even end up as one of the goals of the season.

