Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea: 5 talking points

Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
News
3.99K   //    27 Sep 2018, 09:21 IST

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Goalscorers: Daniel Sturridge 58’; Emerson Palmieri 79’ and Eden Hazard 85’. 

Liverpool played host to Chelsea on Wednesday night in the third round of the 2018/19 Carabao Cup tie. A win against Southampton in the Premier League fixture on Saturday marked Liverpool's best ever start to a season in the club's history. The Reds have won seven consecutive matches since the start of 2018/19 season. 

On the other hand, the Blues are not far behind. With five wins and a draw in the Premier League, they are currently level on points with Manchester City in third place. They are playing well under Maurizio Sarri at the moment and could even challenge for silverware this season. 

With a busy Premier League and European schedule ahead, both teams made a plethora of changes to their starting lineup, eight to be precise. Cahill returned to Chelsea lineup while Fabinho got his first start in Liverpool colors. 

Chelsea came back from a goal down to snatch the game 2-1 at Anfield. Sturridge’s 58th-minute strike was canceled out by Emerson in the 79th minute. Eden Hazard continued his good start to the season with the decisive 86th-minute winner. 

On that note, let’s take a look at five key talking points from the game.

#1 Hazard’s 2018/19 campaign is getting better and better

Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round
Liverpool v Chelsea - Carabao Cup Third Round

Eden Hazard is on a roll at the moment. The Belgian international was phenomenal at the 2018 World Cup in Russia and continued his scintillating form for Chelsea in the Premier League. In just 4 Premier League starts this season, the 27-year-old has scored five goals and assisted two more. 

Eden Hazard is at the top of his game right now and simply unstoppable. He was the match-winner for Chelsea once again on Wednesday night. Trailing by 1-0, Chelsea needed an inspiration and Hazard was the man to provide it. 

Emerson leveled the game 1-1 in the 79th minute and Eden Hazard nailed it in the 85th minute. It was a moment of brilliance from the Belgian who zoomed past Liverpool players and found the back of the net with an incredible solo strike. It could even end up as one of the goals of the season.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Carabao Cup 2018-19 Chelsea Liverpool Football Eden Hazard Mohamed Salah
Sujith Mohan
ANALYST
Manchester is Always Red. Glory Glory Man United.
Twitter reacts as Chelsea beat Liverpool in the EFL Cup
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Liverpool lost against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Football fans react as Eden Hazard scores amazing...
RELATED STORY
Liverpool 1-2 Chelsea: Hits and Flops from the game
RELATED STORY
EFL Cup: Liverpool's probable line-up against Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Liverpool v Chelsea: Match Preview, Predictions, Venue &...
RELATED STORY
Carabao Cup 2018-19: Three reasons why Chelsea beat...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts to Eden Hazard's stunner against Liverpool
RELATED STORY
4 youngsters to watch out for as Liverpool take on...
RELATED STORY
5 players who went on loan and got their careers back on...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us