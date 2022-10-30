Liverpool 1-2 Leeds United: 5 hits and flops as thrilling win propels struggling visitors, Reds fall further down rabbit hole | Premier League 2022-23

An enthralling Premier League game at Anfield ended with visitors Leeds United picking up a crucial 2-1 win against Liverpool on Saturday (October 29) that could save their manager Jesse Marsch's job.

Conversely, the defeat piles on the pressure on embattled Jurgen Klopp, who is enduring one of the worst periods in his decorated spell at the helm of the Reds. Both team came into the game struggling, with calls for Marsch's head after four straight defeats had left his club teetering on the brink.

Meanwhile, Klopp's side had claimed a morale-boosting win over Manchester City two weeks ago at Anfield. They followed that up with another before a shocking reversal at Nottingham Forrest. However, despite their uneven form this season, they came into this game as the favourites.

It turned out to be a breathtaking spectacle with both teams pressing high and hard and playing at a high tempo, resulting in chances, mistakes, tackles and goals.

Leeds took an early fourth-minute lead after a misplaced back pass from Joe Gomez was latched on to by Rodrigo, who slotted into an open net with goalkeeper Alisson Becker stranded. Liverpool equalised through Mohamed Salah after a fine move in the 14th minute, with the Egyptian meeting a cross from the left from Andy Robertson with aplomb.

The Merseysiders pressed for the winner with desperation in the second half and created numerous chances, with Leeds keeper Illan Meslier thwarting them with his heroics.

Leeds attempted to hit on the break and carved out a few good openings before Cryscencio Summerville poked home under pressure in the 89th minute to claim three vital points for his team.

With the defeat, Liverpool are ninth in the standings with 16 points from 12 games, while Leeds are up to 15th with 12 points from as many games. On that note, here's a look at the five hits and flops from a humdinger at Anfield:

#5 Hit - Illan Meslier (Leeds)

Meslier was Leeds' saviour on the nigth.

As the game wore on, the young Frenchman seemed to grow in stature. Meslier save everything the much-vaunted Reds attackers threw at them.

He was also brave enough to rush out to nip most of the attacks in the bud, pulling out one amazing save after the other. He also led his defence remarkably after an early moment of miscommunication.

It was a Man-of-the-Match performance in all senses of the term from the young Frenchman.

#4 Flop - Liverpool defence

It wasn't just the early Gomez error, Liverpool were once again prone to counter attacks throughout the game, conceding the first and last goals of the game.

Virgil Van Dijk was decent in patches, but more often than not, the Reds centre-backs allowed space in the box and the full-backs space behind them. That has been a constant theme of the season for Klopp's men.

Incidentally, Van Dijk suffered his first home league defeat in 70 games for Liverpool.

#3 Hit - Mohamed Salah (Liverpool)

Salah's goal couldn't save the Reds from defeat.

There have been signs that the vintage Salah is making a return, and today's performance will lend credence to that belief despite his team losing.

Salah took his goal well and showed moments of his signature silken touch in various moments. He also set up teammates who failed to finish because of their profligacy or the brilliance of the opposition keeper.

#2 Hit - Leeds United's spirit

They say Marcelo Bielsa's spirit is entrenched in the Leeds system long after the legendary manager has left the club.

Today, that spirit was visible in Marsch's wards, who fought for every ball. Leeds brushed off defensive errors to make a game-saving interception the next moment and counter-attacked incisively while always pressing high. Who could say after seeing this performance that Leeds were a team on the brink?

#1 Flop - Darwin Nunez (Liverpool)

Nunez was a disappointment on the night.

Yes, Nunez could have scored on any other day. Especially if he was not facing as inspired a keeper as the one he came up against tonight.

However, the Colombian, despite his great skill-set and possession of the hallmarks of a true striker, let his team down with his decision-making. He had the best chances to give Liverpool the lead but dithered on both occasions.

In the first half, he could have chipped Messlier but delayed his shot to be snuffed out by the outrushing goalkeeper. In the second, after being set up by Salah, Nunez again shot too close to the charging custodian.

He also played the wrong pass way too often in adanced areas. Nevertheless, one of the greatest touches of the game came from Nunez early on during a one-two with Salah. Nunez still remains an enigma, though.

